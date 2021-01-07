Hurawalhi, Kudadoo to host Maldives Padel Tennis Open

Hurawalhi Maldives and sister resort Kudadoo Private Island are gearing up to host the Maldives Padel Open from January 26-31.

Padel Tennis is the fastest growing racket sport in the world, and for one week, guests will get the chance to take part alongside world number one WTP stars.

Padel Tennis Week at Hurawalhi and Kudadoo will commence with cocktails for guests and players at Coco Bar, and proceed with daily coaching clinics, ProAm events where guests can play the professionals and, in the evenings, exhibition matches by world No. 1 players.

The players will be joined by:

Juan Martin Diaz: 14 years No. 1 in the world between 2000 and 2014

Marta Ortega: Couple No. 2 in 2020 and No. 1 2019 WPT ranking

Paquito Navarro: Couple No. 2 in 2020 and No. 1 2019 WPT ranking

Marta Marrero: Couple No. 2 in 2020 and No. 1 2018, 2019 WPT ranking

It’s fun, easy to pick up and suitable for all so if you will be staying at either Hurawalhi and Kudadoo during the last week of January book your place for coaching and ProAm events and learn some tips from the best.

The coaching clinics and ProAm matches are bookable through the resorts’ app, don’t leave it too late as places are limited.

If spectator sport is more to your liking, the exhibition matches promise to be fast moving and exciting to watch and everyone’s welcome to come along and cheer!

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation.

The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life.

Kudadoo, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, is a sanctuary of serenity for those seeking a fully-inclusive luxury experience, defined by the philosophy of freedom offering anything, anytime, anywhere concept. Personal butlers are available 24 hours a day to assist in making this possible by facilitating authentic experiences that capture the senses.

A total of 15 exclusively appointed, highly stylised one- and two-bedroom Ocean Residences float above the aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean.

Kudadoo is an exclusive private island surrounded by a beautiful lagoon, a stunning house reef and long stretches of white sandy beach and just a scenic 40-minute direct seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport.