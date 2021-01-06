The Nautilus Maldives debuts Full Moon Crystal Singing Bowl meditation experience

The Nautilus Maldives has debuted a new wellness experience, inviting guests to embark on a moonlit spiritual journey of healing and sensual awakening on new bi-monthly Full Moon Crystal Singing Bowl meditation sessions.

Performed at the resort’s overwater yoga sala during each full moon phase, the immersive night-time experience combines guided Pranayama yoga techniques and Crystal Singing Bowl meditation to realign and balance chakras and help set intentions for the next lunar cycle.

The Nautilus’ new Full Moon Crystal Singing Bowl meditation harnesses the spiritual energy released during the full moon cycle to act as a catalyst and support guests to experience increased states of peace and clarity.

Guided meditation combined with the practice of Pranayama relaxes the mind, helping to balance heightened energy and channel it into clearing blockages and emotional distress.

The vibrations of the singing bowl sound bath focus body and mind on the release of stagnant energy and tension, enabling guests to realign the mind and relax whilst soaking in the healing energy of the crystals.

The Nautilus’ daily programme of complimentary yoga, fitness and meditation sessions also allows guests to practice yoga in any way they please: classical Hatha postures and breathing; Ashtanga series; flowing Vinyasa; Yin exercises to improve joint mobility; or aerial yoga.

The guided Crystal Singing Bowl meditation is also available on request and can be combined with a yoga session or following a massage to create a deeper sense of relaxation and to strengthen the immune system.

The resort’s overwater Solasta Spa has been recently updated with the addition of an air-conditioned space for yoga, while fitness enthusiasts can also enjoy games such as futsal and badminton on the island’s brand-new multi-sport court.

Open 24 hours a day, guests are encouraged to shape their own personal journey at the resort’s Solasta Spa and take treatments whenever, and for as long as they like.

Set on stilts over the lagoon, Solasta Spa specialises in designing wellness programs and daily rituals. Three treatment rooms have glass bottoms.

Treatments are enhanced by organic products by Maison Caulières from France and Omorovicza from Hungary, which are exclusive to Solasta.

Therapeutic pre- and post- treatment bathing experiences take place in the spa pavilions’ outdoor decks.

The Nautilus also hosts Freedom Yoga each morning and evening to salute or bid farewell to the sun as it journeys across the meridian.

Enjoying a remote setting in the stunning UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, The Nautilus is one of the smallest island resorts in the Maldives — a tropical haven of just 26 exceptionally spacious Houses and Residences, each with its own temperature-controlled freshwater infinity pool and extensive private decks, and attended by a dedicated House Master offering full butler services.

The Nautilus epitomises spacious seclusion and sublime service, with consciously minimal interaction from the moment guests step off the plane at Velana International Airport and into the care of island’s exclusive, ultra-smooth and queue-free VIP arrival and transfer service.

The only Relais & Châteaux member resort in the Maldives is the realisation of a vision of life unbound, a place of liberation and unscripted luxury, where guests are free to do – and be – as they please. Casting off the anchor of inflexibility and rejecting the tyranny of timetables, The Nautilus liberates guests to enjoy a private island experience beyond the humdrum clockwatching constraints of opening hours and menus.

