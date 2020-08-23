Hulhule Island Hotel celebrates 19 years of hospitality excellence

Hulhule Island Hotel opened its doors in 2001 as the first transit hotel at the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport (then called Male International Airport).

In 2008, the hotel expanded its room inventory to 136 from just 85. Modern features such as private balcony and jacuzzi were also introduced.

Located on the international airport island, Hulhule Island Hotel is a modern and exotic hotel catering to the diversified needs of guests.

Set in a heavenly ambiance of turquoise blue waters, the airport hotel is a perfect place for guests wishing to add flavour to their vacation or just transiting through the isle of Maldives. It is also ideal for guests traveling for business purposes.

The multi-award-winning hotel is known for its classy and comfortable accommodation options, with rooms in various categories. The rooms offer a panoramic view of the exotic Indian Ocean in various shades of blue.

Plenty of leisure activities are available to choose from, including golf putting, beach volleyball, tennis, badminton, basketball, and a well-equipped gymnasium for the sports and fitness enthusiasts.

Fine dining options are also available, with a number of restaurants and bars providing guests with an ample spread and a grand dining experience set amid pleasant surroundings.

This year, the hotel is celebrating 19 years of hospitality. However, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, its doors are currently closed until November 1.