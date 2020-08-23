Bandos Maldives defends Agoda Customer Review Award

Bandos Maldives has once again won Agoda’s Customer Review Award.

The resort won the award, which celebrates service excellence reflected in quality peer to peer reviews, with a high score of 9.1.

With over 35 plus million guest reviews on the platform, Agoda understands the importance of customer reviews. Agoda’s Usage and Attitude Study 2019 shows that 84 per cent of global travellers read online reviews before choosing where to stay when they travel.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to Agoda for this recognition of our hard work, our team here at Bandos Maldives for the passion and commitment to deliver an unparalleled customer experience and most importantly, our loyal guests for their everlasting support and feedback,” Bandos said, in an announcement.

“We accept this award with the promise to try our best to make your dream holiday come true.”

Agoda 2020 Customer Review Award We did it again! We are immensely thrilled and honored for the opportunity of accomplishing our brand promise of being the “island of hospitality “ by winning Agoda 2020 Customer Review Award Our heartfelt gratitude to Agoda for this recognition of our hard work, our team here at Bandos Maldives for the passion and commitment to deliver an unparalleled customer experience and most importantly, our loyal guests for their everlasting support and feedback. We accept this award with the promise to try our best to make your dream holiday come true.#AgodaCRA #VisitBandosMaldives #IslandofHospitality #BandosMaldives. Posted by Bandos Maldives on Saturday, August 8, 2020

The recognition comes days after Bandos Maldives reopened its doors to guests after a three-month-long closure in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Management and staff worked diligently during the closure to update the resort’s existing rigorous sanitation and hygiene standards, and implemented new policies and procedures to promote the health and safety of guests and staff.

Located in North Male Atoll and accessible by a short 10-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Bandos features spacious rooms with balconies overlooking the garden, beach or the ocean.

Authentic Thai cuisine can be enjoyed at Koon Thai restaurant, whilst Sea Breeze Café offers western and international food by the sea. A wide range of buffet foods can be savoured at Gallery Restaurant. Huvan and Sand Bar provide lovely tropical settings to enjoy cocktails and live entertainment. Umi Yaki restaurant serves Japanese Teppanyaki food.

A pool with swim up bar is available, while beauty and massage treatments are available at the resort’s spa. Club House offers a range of fitness activities, including a gym, aerobics, badminton, tennis courts, squash and table tennis, while Kokko Club offers babysitting services along with a range of programmes for the little ones.

The resort also features a water sports centre and a dive school.

Bandos is offering flexible date change and cancellation options, so book your stay through the resort’s website or contact resv@bandos.com.mv.