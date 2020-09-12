The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents locally-inspired Aris Meeha butler concept

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has introduced Aris Meeha, a butler concept inspired by the royal courts of the ancient Maldives.

In the local Dhivehi language, Aris Meeha refers to a person who is assigned to a royal member, one of the most important positions among the many titles and rankings in the ancient Maldivian royal household.

Similar to a modern-day butler, Aris Meeha fulfils every detail of the life of a royal and is considered to be the closest confidant much like a Gentleman’s gentleman, Lady in Waiting, or Lady of the Chamber.

The concept relates to the The Ritz-Carlton’s motto of ‘We are Ladies & Gentlemen serving Ladies & Gentlemen’.

People being the most valuable asset of the brand, and the close connection of Aris Meeha to the local history and culture, opens an exciting career path for passionate butlers to be part of a team that truly delivers a legendary service.

As part of the resort’s ongoing recruitment process, various new job openings will be announced in the upcoming months, including the remarkable opportunity to fulfil the journey of Aris Meeha, the mission to provide the finest personal service.

Set to open in 2021, the debut Maldives resort by The Ritz-Carlton is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives. It is a 50-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories.

The world’s largest hotel chain already runs five resorts in the Maldives: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.