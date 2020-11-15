Work, play in paradise at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa

If life is all work and no play, it’s time to get away!

Be easily transported to an island where the stunning natural setting will allow you to unlock your potential and unique experiences will inspire your mind and body.

With an exclusive Work from Paradise offer from Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, you’ll have the opportunity to work remotely from the middle of the Indian Ocean, and balance your performance and wellbeing.

Here, you will have space and time to play, work, and connect with yourself, others and your surroundings in a secluded private island in the south of Maldives.

Plug into Pullman Maamutaa’s Business Playground and watch your performance accelerate when you combine one of the most stunning views of the Indian Ocean, while working from your choice of villa – yes you can choose between a Beach Villa or an Overwater Villa – with private pool and outdoor sala.

All these spaces bring an unexpected twist to the traditional meeting room or home office area that stimulate your creativity.

Thanks to the resort’s holistic approach, you will be inspired, motivated and engaged for at least 15 days. In a word: on track for success!

You will have your own personal trainer who will design a fitness programme just for you combining various activities. You will also have a choice of one spa treatment or one dive per week on top of the very generous all-inclusive benefits.

But that’s not all…

The package also includes one-night stay in the Aqua Villa to experience a unique connection with marine life in the underwater bedroom, one-day visit to sister property Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort, and return domestic transfers.

Are you ready to make a work vacation and change your home office set up? This exclusive offer not only will take your breath away, but also your partner and all your colleagues.

Surrounded by aquamarine seas, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa evokes a spirit of adventure.

With the ocean stretching out before them, guests can enjoy an almost endless array of activities. They can soak up the sun and feel the ocean spray on a paddle board or kayak, push the limits with an exclusive outdoor Raaveriya Workout overlooking the Indian Ocean, and discover the underwater world with a scuba diving adventure on the tropical coral reefs.

The resort boasts one of the most generous all-inclusive offers in the Maldives, with unlimited non-motorised water sports in addition to complimentary beverages and culinary delights available at six restaurant and bars across the island.