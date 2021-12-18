Naladhu Private Island Maldives reopens with contemporary redesign

Naladhu Private Island, an exclusive luxury island haven in the Maldives, has reopened this November with a sleek new look following a complete redesign by New York based designer Yuji Yamazaki.

Home to just 20 ‘Houses’, Naladhu offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion and ensures an unrivalled level of service to meet the needs of the most discerning traveller.

The public areas and all 20 ‘Houses’ in this intimate resort have been renovated during a six-month closure.

The resort’s top suite, the Two Bedroom Beach Pool Residence, now boasts a 20-metre private beach and the resort interiors throughout have a contemporary feel using Indonesian teak furniture, and high-quality materials such as Indonesian white stone for a lighter colour palette, creating a modern colonial style.

Yamazaki has focused on maximising the number of spaces around the Houses where guests can claim a moment of pause, ranging from ocean-side seating for breakfast to pre-dinner cocktails on the chaise longue overlooking the pool.

The island’s restaurant, bar, wine cellar and gym have been transformed and the new Coconut Grove offers a secluded area for private experiences such as cinema under the stars or private yoga and fitness classes.

The resort’s two categories of Houses, each with 300 sqm of living space, are surrounded by tropical vegetation and invite a total immersion in nature.

The Beach House with Pool has direct access to the white sands and lagoon, whilst the Ocean House with Pool and Private Beach Cabana has a large terrace with panoramic ocean view, in addition to its own dedicated cabana, where guests can relax on their oversized day bed attended by their butler, known as a Kuwaanu.

Each House is named after an indigenous Maldivian flower or plant that grows on the island, with the chosen flora featuring in the House’s garden. For example, Dhigga or Sea Hibiscus, famed for flowers that deepen to orange and finally to red before they fall in the course of a single day, and Finifenma or Pink Rose, the national flower of the Maldives, which the top suite is named after.

The 600 sqm Two Bedroom Beach Pool Residence, sleeping up to six guests, is a vast space guaranteeing peace and privacy. The Residence benefits from both sunrise and sunset views, with its pool and large deck facing the ocean, along with loungers, al fresco dining area and swing. Its new private beach, also with a beach cabana, offers direct access to the turquoise lagoon.

The guest experience at Naladhu is enhanced by the personal Kuwaanu. Deriving from the Dhivehi word for storyteller in the Maldivian language, the Kuwaanu offers a refined and seamless service for guests 24 hours a day. Before guests have even departed for their holiday, the Kuwaanu ensures the in-House wine fridge is stocked with their choice of wine and Champagne, whilst dive and snorkelling equipment is ready to wear in their exact sizes. As butler and guide, the Kuwaanu takes care of everything from unpacking and serving early morning coffee to organising a private island picnic and discussing each day’s dining requests for the chef.

Dining is completely bespoke with guests curating a daily menu and choosing their favourite dishes and locations around the clock, whether it’s an all-day breakfast taken barefoot on the beach, or a ‘journey around the world’ dinner. Favourite dining spots include The Living Room with views over the lagoon, a Champagne floating breakfast in the pool and moonlight midnight snacks on the beach.

Led by Executive Chef Philippe Wagenfuhrer, the resort’s culinary team is experienced in cuisines from around the globe ranging from Arabic to Italian, French to Sri Lankan and Japanese to Indonesian, in addition to local Maldivian flavours.

Educating guests about the ecosystem of the Maldives’ and locale is a high priority. The resort has introduced some new experiences including a snorkelling trail with in-house marine biologist and sustainability manager, Emilia Fulgido, to observe some of the 2,000 species of tropical fish and corals and to understand more about the resort’s reef restoration programme.

Guests can become involved in a coral adoption programme and learn more about coral planting, fish identification and marine life alongside the recycling of micro plastics and a soon-to-launch workshop will study plankton under a microscope lens. Guided walks also teach guests about the flora and fauna on the island.

As part of its sustainability commitment, Naladhu is working with Parley Air to reduce marine plastic pollution and recycle plastic waste and has eliminated all single use plastic on the island.

Bathroom amenities are in natural packaging, with toiletries in luxury refillable dispensers. Water and waste management programmes are in place and the resort has its own water desalination and bottling plant.

The resort’s pre-renovation furniture has been donated to the Maldives’ only hospital for mental health.

Naladhu Private Island has renewed its focus on wellness with a new dedicated spa treatment area including a double treatment room with private bathing and changing area.

A Naturopath and Nutritional Therapist is also in residence and guests can arrange a consultation to focus on their nutrition to help overcome specific issues including stress, sleep and unhealthy eating patterns as well as their digestion, immunity, weight management, hormones, skin and blood sugar balance.

A new health programme RESET focuses on the crucial role the gut plays in health and overall wellbeing. The five or seven-night personalised programme is tailored to the individual and examines the way the gut affects everything from moods to sleep and energy combined with detoxifying treatments such as colon hydrotherapy and IV therapy to yoga and core exercises.

Located on the edge of a pristine lagoon in the South Malé Atoll, Naladhu Private Island is 30 minutes by luxury speedboat from Velana International Airport in Malé. Lead in rates at Naladhu Private Island during low season are USD 1,900 per night on a bed and breakfast basis for two persons sharing an Ocean House.