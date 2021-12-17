Celebrate once-in-a-lifetime festive season at LUX* South Ari Atoll

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas presents its once-in-a-lifetime festive programme with an exciting Moulin Rouge-theme New Year’s Eve Countdown from 22 December 2021 to 7 January 2022.

Aptly named Once in a Lifetime, the programme captures the soul of the Indian Ocean with activities and events that highlight the rich art, culture and heritage.

Guests can enjoy painting workshops led by talented Maldivian artists and bring home their own ocean-themed creations, as well as sail away on the Last Sunset Cruise of the Year on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni Boat.

Families can kick off the holiday season with a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on 22 December 2021, followed by an extraordinary feast of flavours across the resort’s eight restaurants and five bars.

From special themed dinners starting with a traditional Maldivian night with a modern twist, fresh Italian produce at the Taste of Italy event, Asian favourites along the Spice Route as well as a delectable assortment of seafood and fish, the options are endless.

Guests looking for engaging activities are welcomed to join the island treasure hunt, beach game challenge, sushi and dim sum master class, as well as the LUX* ME beauty class and learn to make your own facial and foot massage workshop.

Patrice Aira, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas said, “This year has made us realise the value of celebrating the little joys of life and togetherness. Our once-in-a-lifetime festive programme ensures that there’s something for everyone — couples, families, singles, and the little travellers. Our promise — good vibes guaranteed.”

“To mark the occasion of LUX* Resorts & Hotels’ 10th Anniversary, and the celebration of 50th anniversary of the Maldivian tourism, we are proud to introduce the Coral Adoption programme, where our guests can play a part in helping to restore damaged and degraded reef around the island by adopting a coral frame and planting it on our reef.”