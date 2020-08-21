Anantara’s Maldives resorts to celebrate World Wellness Weekend

Inspiring thoughtful choices for a better life, Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas invites guests and communities to join an international celebration of wellness with a host of activities and holistic experiences to commemorate World Wellness Weekend.

To mark this year’s World Wellness Weekend, on September 19 and 20, almost 20 Anantara hotels and resorts in 11 different countries will host a series of wellness activities ranging from yoga, guided meditations, sleep restoration workshops, chanting, breathwork, sound healing therapies, alms offerings to Buddhist monks, personal training sessions, Muay Thai classes, high-intensity interval training, aqua aerobics, workshops on nutrition and nourishment, and healthy culinary discoveries.

From the serenity of yoga to the feat of martial arts, and the gift of a good night’s sleep, Anantara Spa supports the five key pillars of World Wellness Weekend: sleep and restoration, nutrition and nourishment, vitality and movement, serenity and mindfulness, and purpose and solidarity.

Activities in Anantara’s Maldives resorts will be streamed via social media channels.

The team at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort (@anantaradhigu) will lead a HIIT workout, and the resident yoga instructor at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (@anantaraveli) will perform a meditative chant while resident yoga instructor Sharath Ram will host a sandbank aerial yoga tutorial.

Anantara’s sister properties in the Maldives will also be participating in World Wellness Weekend.

Naladhu Private Island Maldives (@naladhumaldives) will stream an Abhyanga tutorial, while Niyama Private Islands (@niyamamaldives) will host energetic classes and sessions to view via social media.

In line with enhanced Covid-19 hygiene and safety measures, group sessions will be socially distanced and in locations where international travel is restricted, the events will be hosted online via social media.

Named the World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand at the 2017, 2018, and 2019 World Spa Awards, Anantara Spa draws upon Thailand’s wellness traditions, cultural inspirations and therapeutic ingredients to offer unique signature journeys deeply rooted in authentic luxury, holistic practices and indigenous experiences.

Anantara Spas are a haven of peace and tranquillity – an utterly relaxing and rejuvenating experience in unique settings. Currently, Anantara Spa operates over 40 spas in 16 countries across Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Europe.

Thailand-based Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas operates three resorts in the Maldives: Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort in South Male Atoll, and Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas in Baa atoll.

Additionally, parent company Minor Hotel Group runs Naladhu Private Island Maldives in the South Male Atoll, and Niyama Maldives Private Islands in Dhaalu atoll.