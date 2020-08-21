Kudadoo’s Sulha Spa recognised among Maldives’ best luxury spas

The Sulha Spa at Kudadoo Private Island Maldives has been recognised by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards as one of the ‘Best Luxury Destination Spas’ in the Maldives.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards take into account guests’ experience, excellence in services offered, personalisation in treatments and the reputation of a spa when selecting their winners.

Kudadoo’s Sulha Spa was selected for being a “… brilliant representative of the luxury service industry…. Distinguished as one of [the] best in this market.”

“At Sulha Spa, we have always offered exceptional treatments that have been specially designed for you, to help you relax, unwind and to restore peace and balance to the body and soul,” an announcement by the resort read.

“We are delighted to have been recognised with this award, however, we will continue to look to innovate and push ourselves to raise the standard in wellness and spa treatments and we will always be looking at new ways to make your stay on Kudadoo even better.”

Maldives first ‘Lonu Cave’

Lined with mineral-rich Himalayan salt that’s more than 1,000 years old which is renowned for its healing qualities, Kudadoo’s Lonu Cave is the first of its kind in the Maldives.

Spending time in the salt chamber is a natural way to clear sinuses, your lungs, and ease muscles, before surrendering to the Himalayan salt stone therapy, ensuring you feel completely cleansed and rested.

Unlimited treatments

We have curated the best treatments from around the world, each designed to help relieve tension and stress to leave you relaxed and rejuvenated, and thanks to Kudadoo’s Anything. Anytime. Anywhere policy you can enjoy unlimited treatments during your time on the island.

Named ‘The World’s Best New Luxury Hotel for 2018’ by Luxury Travel Intelligence, included on the Condé Nast Traveller 2019 Hot List as well as a finalist in the prestigious Hospitality Design Awards 2019, the recently opened Kudadoo is a luxurious private island in the Maldives’ Lhaviyani atoll, just 40-minutes away from Male by seaplane.

Comprising just 15 expansive, overwater Ocean Residences, Kudadoo is the first top-end five-star deluxe resort in the Maldives to be truly fully inclusive with its ‘Anything, Anytime, Anywhere’ concept; from unscripted dining experiences, on the beach or on your private terrace, to in, on and above the water adventures and incredible spa treatments. Ideal for exclusive hire, Kudadoo also offers additional accommodation for guests’ personal team.

There are 13 one-bedroom Ocean Residences and two Ocean Residences of two bedrooms each — all linked by a walkway. These totally private villas – some of the largest in the Maldives – offer ocean seclusion and includes super-king-sized beds, in-villa baths as well as indoor and outdoor showers, 44 sqm terrace pools and one of the largest sundecks in the Maldives. The interiors also include the first Bang & Olufsen audio systems and IPTV (including Netflix and Spotify).

The Retreat – a central complex based over the water alongside the intimate 30,000 sqm island – is home to the spa, restaurant (including wine cellar and cheese room), bar, games room and swimming pool. Its design includes perhaps the highest vantage point in the Maldives built on the sea and 300 kw of solar panels integrated into the stepped sloping roof, which can fully power the island – one of the first sustainable deluxe resorts of its kind in the Maldives.

Designed by renowned architect Yuji Yamasaki, Kudadoo is inspired by traditional Japanese architecture with gently sloping roofs, graceful curves and stunning vistas.