The Ritz-Carlton Maldives announces new job openings

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari islands is pursuing the most exceptional talents to join the legendary team of Ladies & Gentlemen.

The newly-built resort, poised to open in 2021, will be advertising various career opportunities over the next two months as part of its staggered recruitment strategy to laser focus on each role.

On August 20, 22 new positions in the Rooms, Culinary, and Food and Beverage departments have been announced. The current job openings are:

Director of Quality

Reservations Sales Manager

Assistant Engineering Manager – Operations

Assistant Front Office Manager

Assistant Executive Housekeeper

Guest Experience Manager

Learning & Development Executive

Executive Sous Chef

Executive Pastry Chef

Sous Chef (Chinese Specialty)

Sous Chef (Arabic Specialty)

Sous Chef (Cold Kitchen)

Sous Chef

Chief Steward

Hygiene Manager

Assistant Food and Beverage Manager

Master Mixologist

Outlet Manager (Fine Dining Chinese)

Outlet Manager (Italian and In Villa Dining)

Outlet Manager (Pool Bar / Japanese)

Outlet Manager (Beach Shack)

Sommelier

As the Ladies & Gentlemen are the most important resource in fulfilling its service commitment to guests, the resort wishes to take this opportunity to prioritise local candidates for these roles.

The Ritz- Carlton brand believes in nurturing and maximising the talents of each Ladies & Gentlemen and create a culture where diversity is valued and individual aspirations are fulfilled.

Interested candidates may apply through the careers website.

The debut Maldives resort by The Ritz-Carlton is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives. It is a 50- minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories.

The world’s largest hotel chain already runs five resorts in the Maldives: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.