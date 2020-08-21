Crown & Champa Resorts offers guests in-house coronavirus testing

Crown & Champa Resorts has introduced in-house coronavirus testing service across its resort collection, eliminating the need for guests to travel out of the islands to a testing facility.

The service has been introduced in response to the most recent requirements from several airlines and countries for travellers to provide a negative PCR test certificate before their journey or entry.

The test will be free for guests staying more than seven nights and if they are required by the airline or home country to provide a negative PCR test result. The complimentary service is also only applicable for a maximum occupancy of three persons per room.

A $150 per person fee will be charged from guests staying less than seven nights, or those that do not have a requirement by airline or home country to produce a negative PCR test result.

Reservations for PCR testing should be made at least four days before the scheduled departure date.

A document proving airline or government requirement has to be presented, so that resort teams can prioritise and make the arrangements.

A well-trained medical team will do each test in the resort and results will be sent to the guest before departure.

Meanwhile, Crown & Champa Resorts is rolling out enhanced health and safety protocols across its collection of resorts.

The enhanced and expanded hygiene and safety procedures, collectively known as the Safe Holiday Experience in Paradise, include additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices that meet the recommendations set by the World Health Organisation and public health authorities in the Maldives.

After closing all of their resorts in April in the wake of the Maldives border closure, Crown & Champa Resorts is now preparing to reopen their resorts over the coming months.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Komandoo Island Resort, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and Champa Central Hotel will reopen on September 1.

Kuredu Island Resort and Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa will begin welcoming guests from November 1.

Innahura Maldives Resort will be open for guest arrivals from December 15.

Crown & Champa Resorts, a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience, operates nine resorts and a city hotel — each targeting a unique traveller with the aim of offering experiences at great quality and value in different segments.