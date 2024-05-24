News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli maintains Travelife Gold Certification for sustainability practices
Sun Siyam Iru Veli has been awarded the Travelife Gold Certification for the second consecutive year. This esteemed recognition underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism and exceptional environmental stewardship.
Achieving the Travelife Gold Certification highlights dedication to minimising environmental impacts, enhancing economic and social benefits for the community, upholding human rights and fair labour practices, and safeguarding animal welfare and biodiversity. This accolade reflects ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into every facet of operations while delivering luxury experiences to guests.
Key Areas of Excellence:
- Minimising Environmental Impacts: Sun Siyam Iru Veli has implemented comprehensive waste management systems, water conservation measures, and energy-efficient practices to reduce our ecological footprint. The resort is committed to preserving the pristine natural beauty of the Maldives for future generations.
- Improving Economic and Social Impacts: The resort is dedicated to supporting the local economy by sourcing products from local suppliers and providing employment opportunities for community members. Community outreach programmes focus on education, health, and well-being, ensuring that the presence positively impacts neighbours.
- Respecting and Protecting Human Rights and Fair Labour Practices: The resort adheres to the highest standards of ethical labor practices, ensuring a safe, fair, and inclusive work environment for all employees. The resort is committed to upholding human rights and promoting equality and diversity within the workforce.
- Safeguarding Animal Welfare and Biodiversity: Sun Siyam Iru Veli actively participates in conservation efforts to protect the rich biodiversity of the Maldives. The resort has established policies to ensure the humane treatment of animals and the preservation of marine and terrestrial ecosystems.
“We are immensely proud to receive the Travelife Gold Certification once again,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Sustainability is at the heart of our operations, and we are committed to continuously improving our practices to make a positive impact on the environment and our community.”
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to experience the perfect blend of luxury and sustainability. The resort offers a serene escape where guests can indulge in the natural beauty of the Maldives while knowing their stay supports responsible tourism practices.
Club Med welcomes travellers to gorgeous resorts in Maldives with up to 40% savings
Club Med, the renowned pioneer of all-inclusive holidays, invites travellers to take advantage of its mid-year offer and enjoy up to 40 percent discount at its five beautiful resorts across Asia, with its two properties amongst the turquoise waters and white beaches of Maldives.
Club Med Kani, Maldives, and Club Med Finolhu, Maldives between them offer unique and immersive activities for guests of all ages and are a perfect embodiment of Club Med’s commitment to provide extraordinary and all-inclusive family holidays across gorgeous locales.
Bruno Courbet, Country Director for Thailand, Indonesia, India and New Markets, stated: “At Club Med, we prioritise the importance of families, couples, and friends coming together to create cherished memories and share quality time. Our special offer allows guests to book their all-inclusive packages, enabling them to embark on this journey of togetherness and create valuable moments that will last a lifetime. With savings of up to 40 percent available until June 10, 2024, our five stunning resorts across Asia provide the perfect setting for unforgettable experiences.”
Club Med’s Mid-Year offer will be automatically applied when customers book the trip from now until June 10, 2024. Indulge in incredible savings of up to 40 percent on all room types at exquisite destinations including Club Med Kani, Maldives, and Club Med Finolhu, Maldives. Promotion is subject to availability, and blackout dates may apply.
Moreover, families can take advantage of year-round family discounts. Children aged 12-17 receive a generous 20 percent off the adult rate, while those aged 4-11 enjoy an impressive 40 percent discount. And for the youngest guests under 4, their stay is complimentary. These exclusive offers exemplify Club Med’s unwavering commitment to crafting unforgettable family holidays while ensuring affordability.
Awards
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO crowned as Maldives’ best romantic resort
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, an ultra-luxe private island retreat renowned for its romantic ambiance, has secured the title of ‘Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives’ at the esteemed Travel Time Awards in Russia. This prestigious award underscores the resort’s dedication to curating unforgettable experiences for couples seeking the ultimate romantic escape.
Organised by the publishers of Travel Time magazine, the Travel Time Awards are among the most recognised honours in the country’s travel sector. The gala event, held in Moscow and attended by industry experts, marked the third year of ceremonial presentations acknowledging the best of the best in luxury travel in 2023. Winning hotels, resorts, agents, and destinations were selected through a combined online vote by the magazine’s readers, an editorial panel, travel agencies, and Russian celebrities.
“As one of our most significant markets, Russia holds a special place for us. Receiving this prestigious award is truly an honour and testimony to the unforgettable romantic experience of our castaway island”, says Elisabeth Alleyne, General Manager of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. “We are deeply grateful for this recognition and are committed to continuing to provide Maldivian dream escapes for honeymooners and couples from around the world.”
Couples seeking a tranquil, unforgettable honeymoon or a romantic celebration will find OZEN LIFE MAADHOO to be the ideal private island retreat. Known for its award-winning villas and exceptional dine-around options, the resort is thoughtfully designed to cater to your every need and want. Guests can enjoy intimate experiences such as private beach dinners and picturesque beach weddings, all set against the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean’s vibrant blue hues or starlit sky.
An exclusive INDULGENCE™️ Plan, crafted to pamper you from arrival to departure. This all-encompassing holiday plan invites you to revel in the delights of island living without limits. From premium liquor to champagne, indulge in the finest libations as you soak in the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. Let go of all worries as everything you desire is seamlessly integrated into this comprehensive holiday plan.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO peace, relaxation and wellbeing are cornerstones of the guest experience, with island life offering a bespoke journey tailored to individual preferences. The luxury award-winning spa by ELE|NA, one of the Maldives leading wellness brands, embodies the philosophy of the ‘elements of nature’. Guests can choose from a diverse range of holistic treatments, therapies and classes all curated to harness the energies of these natural elements.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO’s recent accolade at the prestigious World Travel Awards, where it won the ‘Leading Villa Resort’ category, further independently confirms the islands reputation as a top luxury destination. This recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for those in search of romance and luxury.
News
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives shells out for sea turtle conservation efforts
In honor of World Turtle Day 2024, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has announced the adoption of three sea turtles residing in the waters surrounding their island resort. The two Green Turtles and one Hawksbill Turtle, named Rehendi, Raivilla, and Raalhu, will benefit from the resort’s ongoing commitment to marine conservation.
This initiative builds upon Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ broader environmental efforts. Through a data-gathering project that utilizes Maldives Ocean temperature loggers and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping, the company has developed detailed biodiversity inventories for each of its island resorts. These inventories encompass fish species, reefs, mangroves, and other ecosystems, with a particular focus on globally endangered species like sea turtles.
“As keystone species,” explains a statement from Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, “sea turtles play a critical role in maintaining the health of our oceans. Their threatened status underscores the importance of conservation efforts.” Six out of the world’s seven sea turtle species are classified as threatened with extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), highlighting the urgency of protecting these magnificent creatures.
Recognizing their responsibility towards these endangered animals, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is actively involved in supporting the Olive Ridley Project. Through their adoption and donation program, the resort contributes to the project’s vital work of rescuing and rehabilitating injured turtles, while also supporting research initiatives that improve our understanding of sea turtles and their habitats.
Sustainability is a core value at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, further reflected in their ongoing coral propagation program. This program, along with a 2.5-year research project examining underwater environmental factors, exemplifies the resort’s commitment to protecting marine biodiversity. By transplanting corals and raising awareness of their importance, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is working to ensure a healthy future for the Maldivian coral reefs.
