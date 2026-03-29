Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Earth Hour programme combining education and sustainability

Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort marked Earth Hour 2026 with a series of activities involving guests, families and the island community, focusing on environmental awareness, education and conservation.

The programme began with a tree-planting session led by the resort’s gardening team, where children planted young trees across the island. The activity introduced participants to environmental stewardship and the importance of long-term conservation efforts.

In the evening, the beach was set up to mark the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour. A “60+” symbol, created using coconut husks and lit with natural flames, was displayed. The event also featured boduberu performances, along with an Earth Hour quiz designed to increase awareness of environmental issues and local ecosystems.

Sustainability initiatives were also incorporated into the resort’s food and beverage offerings. At Onu Onu Bar, a Zero Mile Cocktail Menu was introduced, featuring drinks prepared using ingredients sourced within a one-mile radius of the resort.

Throughout the day, guests took part in a range of activities aimed at promoting environmental awareness. A guided turtle snorkelling tour allowed participants to observe marine life and learn about conservation efforts. Guests were also provided with underwater photographs from the experience.

Workshops included a “Paint Your Own Bag” session, a recycled art workshop for children using discarded materials, and a couples’ canvas painting activity. Recreational activities such as beach volleyball, water polo and social archery were also held.

General Manager Gerhard Stutz said Earth Hour at the resort extends beyond a symbolic gesture. “It is a chance for our guests and team to unite in appreciation of nature, learn something new and take steps towards a more sustainable future,” he said.

The resort stated that the initiative forms part of its broader approach to conservation, including marine research, waste reduction and environmental education for guests.