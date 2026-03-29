News
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Earth Hour programme combining education and sustainability
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort marked Earth Hour 2026 with a series of activities involving guests, families and the island community, focusing on environmental awareness, education and conservation.
The programme began with a tree-planting session led by the resort’s gardening team, where children planted young trees across the island. The activity introduced participants to environmental stewardship and the importance of long-term conservation efforts.
In the evening, the beach was set up to mark the 20th anniversary of Earth Hour. A “60+” symbol, created using coconut husks and lit with natural flames, was displayed. The event also featured boduberu performances, along with an Earth Hour quiz designed to increase awareness of environmental issues and local ecosystems.
Sustainability initiatives were also incorporated into the resort’s food and beverage offerings. At Onu Onu Bar, a Zero Mile Cocktail Menu was introduced, featuring drinks prepared using ingredients sourced within a one-mile radius of the resort.
Throughout the day, guests took part in a range of activities aimed at promoting environmental awareness. A guided turtle snorkelling tour allowed participants to observe marine life and learn about conservation efforts. Guests were also provided with underwater photographs from the experience.
Workshops included a “Paint Your Own Bag” session, a recycled art workshop for children using discarded materials, and a couples’ canvas painting activity. Recreational activities such as beach volleyball, water polo and social archery were also held.
General Manager Gerhard Stutz said Earth Hour at the resort extends beyond a symbolic gesture. “It is a chance for our guests and team to unite in appreciation of nature, learn something new and take steps towards a more sustainable future,” he said.
The resort stated that the initiative forms part of its broader approach to conservation, including marine research, waste reduction and environmental education for guests.
News
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru hosts Earth Hour programme with marine focus
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru marked Earth Hour with a thoughtful day of education, hands-on marine conservation and meaningful connection to nature, reflecting a commitment that extends far beyond a single hour.
The day began with a visit from teachers and students of Ahmadhiyya School in Malé for a full-day resort exposure trip across Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru. Through this experience, they gained insight into sustainable resort operations, helping to shape a new generation of ocean stewards while fostering a closer connection to the Maldives’ natural heritage.
Centred at the event, at Our Marine Lab, students took part in an engaging Marine Talk led by the resort’s marine biologist, followed by a hands-on coral micro-fragmentation session. One of the main goals of the Marine Lab is to protect and preserve the two islands’ vibrant house reefs. Through this experience, the students learned about the importance of these fragile ecosystems and the threats they face, before planting their own coral fragments in the coral tanks – contributing to the ongoing regeneration of the reef.
As Earth Hour began, lights were turned off across Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru for one hour, embracing the natural rhythm of the island. The evening continued with a serene gathering by the beach, where a symbolic fire-lit Earth Hour signage was revealed along the shoreline – a simple yet meaningful expression of the islands’ ongoing commitment to protect the nature. Under the starry sky, guests and associates came together in a shared moment of reflection, where the glow of the flames reflected a shared promise to care for the Earth, today and for generations to come.
“Earth Hour at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru is a reminder that even small, collective actions can create meaningful change for the Earth that we share. By engaging with our guests and the wider community, we hope to inspire current and future generations to value, protect, and take responsibility for the natural world around them. Together, we can bridge awareness and action for a better future.” said Alex Burden, Marine Lab & Sustainability Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Iburu.
Rooted in Banyan Tree’s ethos of Embracing the Environment, Empowering People, the experience reflects the Banyan Group’s long-standing dedication to marine conservation, sustainability and regenerative travel – where small, mindful actions contribute to a lasting impact.
Cooking
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort launches Caravela dining concept
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has announced the grand opening of Caravela, its signature fine dining restaurant, welcoming distinguished guests to an extraordinary culinary voyage that redefines gastronomy in the Maldives.
The launch was marked by a memorable and elegant opening evening, graced by guest of honour Loredana Groza, one of Romania’s most celebrated and influential artists. Renowned internationally for her iconic music career, enduring cultural impact, and dynamic stage presence, Loredana brought a touch of glamour and prestige to the occasion, elevating the celebration into a truly remarkable event.
A First-of-Its-Kind Culinary Concept
Caravela stands as a pioneering concept in the Maldives, as the first restaurant to seamlessly fuse Spanish and Maldivian cuisines into a cohesive and immersive fine-dining experience.
Inspired by the legendary maritime voyages that once connected Spain to the Indian Ocean, the restaurant draws its name and spirit from the historic caravels that charted these routes. The concept is built around a symbolic culinary journey, where flavours, ingredients, and techniques converge to tell a story of exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.
A Menu That Tells a Story
At the heart of Caravela lies a meticulously crafted multi-course tasting experience, where each dish represents a chapter in a historic voyage. The menu blends Iberian culinary heritage with the richness of Maldivian ingredients and local seafood, reflecting the evolution of flavours shaped by centuries of maritime discovery.
Caravela will ultimately present three distinct tasting menus, each inspired by the great routes of the Age of Discovery:
- The Atlantic voyages along the coast of Africa
- The Pacific crossings to the Americas and Asia
- The Indian Ocean route connecting Africa, Arabia, India, and the Maldives
Each menu unfolds as a chronological culinary journey, inviting guests to experience the spirit of exploration in sequence, much like the navigators who first charted these paths.
The current experience is presented as a seven-course degustation menu, thoughtfully curated to deliver depth, balance, and storytelling in every plate.
An Immersive Dining Experience
More than a restaurant, Caravela is conceived as an immersive narrative experience.
“We are building a bridge between two worlds that have shared a profound connection to the sea for centuries,” shares the resort’s leadership team. “This is not simply dinner. It is a living time capsule. From nautical map-inspired menus to curated storytelling woven into each course, guests are invited to relive the journeys of the São Cristóvão, Santa María, and São Gabriel, all while dining beneath the Maldivian stars.”
With limited seating and an intimate setting, the experience is designed to engage all senses, combining gastronomy, history, and atmosphere into a singular, unforgettable evening.
The Wine Pairing: A Journey in the Glass
Complementing the culinary narrative is a carefully curated wine pairing, designed to mirror the historic trade routes that defined the Age of Discovery.
From the crisp and expressive Cavas of Spain to the bold, structured reds of Stellenbosch, each selection reflects a stage of the journey, creating a parallel exploration in the glass that enhances and elevates the storytelling on the plate.
A New Benchmark in Maldivian Dining
With its innovative concept, refined execution, and strong narrative foundation, Caravela is poised to become one of the most distinctive and sought-after dining experiences in the Maldives.
Blending education, storytelling, and world-class cuisine, it offers guests far more than a meal. It delivers a voyage across time, cultures, and oceans.
As Caravela opens its doors, it sets a new benchmark for experiential dining, inviting guests to embark on a journey where Spanish passion meets Maldivian soul, and every course tells a story worth remembering.
For more information or bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa receives global wellness award
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been awarded the Best Traditional Healing Spa 2026 title at the Luxuri Awards, recognising its consistent approach to wellness rooted in time-honoured practices and thoughtful guest care.
Set within the tranquil surroundings of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Mandara Spa has built a reputation for offering restorative experiences that draw on traditional Balinese healing techniques. The recognition reflects the team’s continued focus on creating a calm, unhurried environment where each treatment is delivered with care, precision, and attention to detail.
A secluded retreat within the island’s natural landscape in Meemu Atoll, the spa introduces a subtle touch of Bali through its open, calming design. Comprising four double treatment villas and a dedicated manicure and pedicure area, the space is designed to encourage guests to fully disconnect and unwind. The spa experience is shaped by a blend of signature Mandara Spa therapies and ELEMIS treatments, a British luxury skincare brand known for combining advanced scientific formulations with naturally derived ingredients.
This recognition at the Luxuri Awards 2026 highlights Mandara Spa’s ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful wellness experiences, while reinforcing Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ broader focus on thoughtful, experience-led hospitality across its Maldives portfolio.
For those looking to experience this award-winning wellness offering, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is currently extending a seasonal offer with added travel benefits. Guests can enjoy complimentary round-trip domestic flight transfers on stays of seven nights or more, and complimentary one-way transfers for shorter stays. The offer is available for bookings made until 31 October 2026, with stay dates valid from 1 April 2026 to 31 October 2027.
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