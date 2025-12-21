News
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa introduces new island cycling experience
In a fast-moving world, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to pause, reconnect, and embrace the essence of The Whole You. Rooted in the principles of mindfulness, the luxury resort. Tucked within the pristine Shaviyani Atoll, serves as a sanctuary where travelers can feel wholly present, deeply nourished, and spiritually renewed. As guests arrive, thoughtfully provided bicycles offer a gentle introduction to island life, allowing them to glide through lush pathways, breathe in the ocean breeze, and settle into a slower, more intentional rhythm of discovery.
Culinary excellence is woven into the island experience, with thoughtfully curated dishes inspired by global traditions. Whether enjoyed within the serenity of a private villa or set against sweeping ocean views, each dining moment is created with intention, offering nourishment for both body and soul.
The Spa by JW will take guests on a journey of healing, blending ancient wisdom with modern science. Treatments source natural elements designed to uplift mind, body and soul, ensuring guests leave their Maldives experience with a new energy for life.
From guided meditation sessions, yoga and more high impact fitness classes, activities at sea including exploring the wonders of the ocean at the nearby house reef, or grounding walks through the sand, the island is a natural wonderland designed to replenish and revive, every part of the island designed with intention.
The resort’s overwater gym, open-air pavilion, daily workout classes, yoga sessions and easy movement and breathing exercises will provide guests with numerous opportunities to relax and reconnect with their Maldivian surroundings.
Guests can explore the hidden spots and serene spaces around the island where secret spots and beaches are among the many which offer a gateway to tranquility, places where guests can feel at peace and reflect.
With one of the largest kids clubs in the Maldives, the Little Griffins Kids Club offers more than 100 activities, allowing even more time for parents to reconnect and rediscover the romance, all in the knowledge the little guests will be having adventures of their own, enjoying every moment.
From nature explorations to arts and crafts, there is a world of fun awaiting the children little ones while the grown-ups can have time as one with the best of JW Marriott service for the ultimate pampering.
Families find a plethora of things to do to create those lifelong memories as they bond through the magic of adventure. From fishing expeditions and snorkeling to dolphin cruises, these unforgettable experiences create togetherness with the best of memories to cherish for life, in the most meaningful moments.
The Whole You on Two Wheels: Mindful Discovery
The new Island Cycling Experience is the latest in the resort’s lineup of unique experiential offerings destined for feature stories, actively promoting health and shared adventure. Available daily from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, these stylish bicycles allow guests of all ages to glide through the resort’s winding paths, feeling the ocean breeze and connecting with the pristine beauty of the Maldivian landscape. Moving beyond simple transport, the bicycles offer a refreshing and mindful way for families to engage in purposeful activity, discovering the island’s hidden corners, serene spaces, and secret beaches that serve as gateways to tranquility, reflection, and quiet moments of personal grounding.
Maldivian Heritage: An Architectural Homage to Nature
Designed for guests to immerse in nature, the architecture of the water villas is inspired by the local environment itself, specifically by the Heron Birds local to the Maldives. Designed as a homage to these luck-bringing birds, the thatched roof has a tip that resembles the beak of the bird, and the composition is slightly slanted, to portray the heron bird dipping their head to catch fish in the water.
The water villas are constructed in the traditional local thatched style, immersing guests in a truly Maldivian paradise. Each of the 60 villas offer guests total privacy, for time alone or with loved ones, in addition to their being natural hideaways in the most spectacular setting.
Each includes a private pool and wooden sunbathing decks while the Duplex Overwater Pool Villas and single-story overwater pool villas are set on stilts overlooking the clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, with a choice of sunrise or sunset views.
Guests in the Beach Pool Villas and Duplex Beach Villa can step out directly onto the white sands of the beach, with exclusive access bringing nature right to the door.
The Nautilus Maldives named to Condé Nast Traveler Gold List 2026
The Nautilus Maldives has once again earned a place in Condé Nast Traveler’s The Gold List for 2026, standing as the only destination from the Maldives to receive this prestigious recognition. Curated by the publication’s global editors, The Gold List honours destinations that set new benchmarks in luxury and celebrates places that leave a lasting imprint on discerning travellers.
This latest distinction reflects Condé Nast Traveler’s continued recognition of The Nautilus’s singular character and its commitment to crafting unscripted, deeply meaningful journeys. The private island’s captivatingly free-spirited ethos, where moments unfold without hurry and guests embrace a world unbound by schedules, has long drawn admiration from international tastemakers and influential editors. The philosophy of Freedom Unscripted continues to define the island today, evolving through thoughtful craftsmanship and an intuitively personalised approach to luxury.
Since its debut, The Nautilus has emerged as a powerful voice within the ultra-luxury landscape. Its rise was first marked by its success in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, followed by further acclaim through honours such as Tatler’s Best Private Island Retreat and its earlier inclusion in The Gold List. With only twenty-six beach and ocean houses, the private island has since become an unexpected yet compelling benchmark for privacy, individuality and the art of unscripted luxury.
Today’s inclusion in The Gold List 2026 reflects not only sustained excellence but also the private island’s ongoing evolution. From pioneering marine conservation programmes and curating world-class Masters for Masters residencies to elevating its culinary, wellness and personalisation frameworks, The Nautilus continues to shape a new narrative of experiential luxury in the Maldives.
General Manager Adan Gomez shared, “We are honoured to be named once more in The Gold List. Very few resorts have the privilege of receiving this recognition twice in such a short time. It speaks to the passion of our island family and the trust of the guests who choose The Nautilus as their home in the Maldives. The Gold List recognises destinations that are truly exceptional. To be acknowledged again reinforces The Nautilus’s place among the world’s most inspiring luxury resorts. It is a moment of great pride, and a meaningful affirmation of our philosophy rooted in freedom, individuality and authenticity.”
As The Nautilus looks ahead, this accolade strengthens its resolve to remain a place where time slows, creativity thrives and every journey is curated entirely around the guest. A world shaped by them, and for them.
Serenity Spa at Baros Maldives introduces new rituals, multi-day wellness journeys
Baros Maldives unveils a renewed Serenity Spa menu this season, marking a thoughtful evolution of the island’s wellness offering. Designed for travellers seeking restoration with tangible results, the new menu positions Baros as a refined glowcation destination — where meaningful relaxation meets visible, lasting wellbeing.
Set within the lush heart of the island, Serenity Spa is reached by a winding sandy path, accompanied by birdsong, palms and the soft scent of tropical blooms. Here, wellness moves beyond passive pampering. Baros blends time-honoured Asian healing traditions with modern techniques, advanced skincare and potent natural actives, creating experiences that restore balance, enhance radiance and invite deeper rest.
Central to the new menu is a curated collection of island-inspired signature rituals. Baros Forest Therapy draws on the calming power of nature, combining grounding essential oils, guided inhalation, flowing massage, a mineral-rich mud mask and a soothing scalp massage to ease stress and reconnect body and mind. The Serenity Green Signature and Walk in the Garden rituals further reflect Baros’ forested landscape, using botanical actives, aromatherapy and intuitive bodywork for deeply sensory renewal.
Serenity Spa’s enhanced product portfolio brings together globally respected wellness brands. Natura Bissé introduces science-led facial and body therapies, while Aromatherapy Associates offers mood-enhancing massages designed to support sleep, relaxation and emotional wellbeing. Obsidian for Men delivers focused, mineral-rich treatments and Margaret Dabbs elevates hand and foot care into restorative rituals.
“Each product has been carefully selected for its efficacy and its ability to work in harmony with our nature-led environment,” says Tri Wardani, Cluster Director of Spa at Baros Maldives. “This allows us to offer treatments that are both sensorial and results-driven, without losing the calm, understated essence of Baros.”
Complementing the menu are two wellness journeys, offered over three, five and seven days. Each combines personalised therapies, advanced facials, daily movement practices and time in nature, designed to be experienced at a personal pace.
“This new chapter at Serenity Spa is a natural evolution of what Baros has always stood for,” shares Ibrahim Shijah, the General Manager of Baros Maldives. “It is about deepening the guest experience, with wellness that feels natural, intelligent and entirely in tune with our island.”
Please contact reservations@baros.com or +960 664 2672 for booking enquiries.
Month of romance: Dusit Thani Maldives sets out Valentine’s dining, private experiences
This February, Dusit Thani Maldives invites couples to celebrate love through a thoughtfully curated Month of Romance, where intimate island settings, refined dining, and heartfelt moments come together in one of the Maldives’ most captivating natural environments.
Set on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, Dusit Thani Maldives transforms the spirit of Valentine’s Day into a month-long celebration, offering couples the opportunity to reconnect through meaningful experiences designed to be savoured at an unhurried pace.
Throughout February, guests are invited to enjoy bespoke romantic experiences across the island, from secluded beachfront moments to sunset settings overlooking the Indian Ocean. Each experience is carefully designed to celebrate togetherness, guided by the resort’s signature blend of Thai hospitality and Maldivian island warmth.
Whether shared beneath starlit skies or surrounded by tranquil lagoon views, the Month of Love Escape offers couples the space to pause, connect, and create lasting memories.
At the heart of the celebration is a collection of Valentine’s dining experiences, crafted to elevate the art of romantic dining through refined flavours and immersive settings.
Overlooking the ocean at sunset, Sea Grill presents A Truffle Romance, a five-course set menu inspired by the rich aromas and textures of truffle, available from 7 to 21 February. Thoughtfully curated to complement the restaurant’s panoramic views, the experience offers a sophisticated celebration of flavour in a relaxed yet refined setting, with optional wine pairing available.
Set against the raw beauty of a secluded sandbank, this intimate dining experience invites couples to enjoy an unforgettable evening surrounded by the stillness of the ocean. Featuring a discreet sunken table setup on powder-soft sands, the experience unfolds with a thoughtfully curated multi-course menu highlighting premium lobster and caviar, complemented by elegant wine selections and champagne. With attentive private chef service and the open sky above, the evening is designed to be unhurried, personal, and deeply atmospheric, allowing couples to savour both the flavours and the moment.
For a timeless expression of romance, couples may enjoy a four-course set menu served directly on the beach. Surrounded by soft candlelight and the gentle rhythm of the waves, this intimate dining experience is designed to capture the essence of a classic Valentine’s evening in the Maldives.
Beyond the dining experiences, the natural beauty of Dusit Thani Maldives provides the perfect backdrop for romance. Lush tropical gardens, expansive beaches, and tranquil lagoon vistas set the stage for moments that unfold effortlessly, guided by the island’s serene pace and sense of privacy.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, romance is found in the details, in the settings created, the flavours presented, and the moments shared together. The Month of Romance is designed to offer guests meaningful experiences that feel personal, intimate, and truly memorable.
The Month of Romance and Valentine’s dining experiences are available throughout February, with advance reservations recommended.
