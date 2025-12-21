JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa introduces new island cycling experience

In a fast-moving world, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to pause, reconnect, and embrace the essence of The Whole You. Rooted in the principles of mindfulness, the luxury resort. Tucked within the pristine Shaviyani Atoll, serves as a sanctuary where travelers can feel wholly present, deeply nourished, and spiritually renewed. As guests arrive, thoughtfully provided bicycles offer a gentle introduction to island life, allowing them to glide through lush pathways, breathe in the ocean breeze, and settle into a slower, more intentional rhythm of discovery.

Culinary excellence is woven into the island experience, with thoughtfully curated dishes inspired by global traditions. Whether enjoyed within the serenity of a private villa or set against sweeping ocean views, each dining moment is created with intention, offering nourishment for both body and soul.

The Spa by JW will take guests on a journey of healing, blending ancient wisdom with modern science. Treatments source natural elements designed to uplift mind, body and soul, ensuring guests leave their Maldives experience with a new energy for life.

From guided meditation sessions, yoga and more high impact fitness classes, activities at sea including exploring the wonders of the ocean at the nearby house reef, or grounding walks through the sand, the island is a natural wonderland designed to replenish and revive, every part of the island designed with intention.

The resort’s overwater gym, open-air pavilion, daily workout classes, yoga sessions and easy movement and breathing exercises will provide guests with numerous opportunities to relax and reconnect with their Maldivian surroundings.

Guests can explore the hidden spots and serene spaces around the island where secret spots and beaches are among the many which offer a gateway to tranquility, places where guests can feel at peace and reflect.

With one of the largest kids clubs in the Maldives, the Little Griffins Kids Club offers more than 100 activities, allowing even more time for parents to reconnect and rediscover the romance, all in the knowledge the little guests will be having adventures of their own, enjoying every moment.

From nature explorations to arts and crafts, there is a world of fun awaiting the children little ones while the grown-ups can have time as one with the best of JW Marriott service for the ultimate pampering.

Families find a plethora of things to do to create those lifelong memories as they bond through the magic of adventure. From fishing expeditions and snorkeling to dolphin cruises, these unforgettable experiences create togetherness with the best of memories to cherish for life, in the most meaningful moments.

The Whole You on Two Wheels: Mindful Discovery

The new Island Cycling Experience is the latest in the resort’s lineup of unique experiential offerings destined for feature stories, actively promoting health and shared adventure. Available daily from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, these stylish bicycles allow guests of all ages to glide through the resort’s winding paths, feeling the ocean breeze and connecting with the pristine beauty of the Maldivian landscape. Moving beyond simple transport, the bicycles offer a refreshing and mindful way for families to engage in purposeful activity, discovering the island’s hidden corners, serene spaces, and secret beaches that serve as gateways to tranquility, reflection, and quiet moments of personal grounding.

Maldivian Heritage: An Architectural Homage to Nature

Designed for guests to immerse in nature, the architecture of the water villas is inspired by the local environment itself, specifically by the Heron Birds local to the Maldives. Designed as a homage to these luck-bringing birds, the thatched roof has a tip that resembles the beak of the bird, and the composition is slightly slanted, to portray the heron bird dipping their head to catch fish in the water.

The water villas are constructed in the traditional local thatched style, immersing guests in a truly Maldivian paradise. Each of the 60 villas offer guests total privacy, for time alone or with loved ones, in addition to their being natural hideaways in the most spectacular setting.

Each includes a private pool and wooden sunbathing decks while the Duplex Overwater Pool Villas and single-story overwater pool villas are set on stilts overlooking the clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, with a choice of sunrise or sunset views.

Guests in the Beach Pool Villas and Duplex Beach Villa can step out directly onto the white sands of the beach, with exclusive access bringing nature right to the door.