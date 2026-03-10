News
The Nautilus Maldives partners with NYITA for World Sleep Day wellness experience
On 13 March 2026, as the World Sleep Society marks World Sleep Day under the theme Sleep Well, Live Better, The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to experience sleep not as routine, but as ritual. In a world that rarely pauses, The Nautilus has always believed that true luxury begins where time gently recedes.
This World Sleep Day, the ultra-private island resort transforms into a sanctuary of intentional rest, unveiling a curated series of immersive wellness experiences designed to quiet the senses, restore balance, and guide guests toward deeper, more restorative sleep.
A Sanctuary for Rest at Solasta Spa
At the heart of the celebration is a trio of deeply personal spa and meditation journeys at Solasta Spa, each thoughtfully designed to support the body’s natural rhythms and invite stillness back into modern life. The Tao’an Tea Meditation with Sound Healing offers a rare one-to-one ritual that begins with mindful tea preparation and guided breathing. As crystal singing bowls gently resonate, a bespoke sound healing journey unfolds, releasing tension, calming the nervous system, and creating space for profound relaxation.
Complementing this is the Moksha Massage with Shirodhara, a transformative holistic therapy blending traditional Ayurvedic massage and Marma point stimulation to restore balance on physical, mental, and spiritual levels. The ritual culminates in a warm, steady stream of herbal oil poured across the forehead, inducing meditative calm and a lingering sense of clarity and renewal. Completing the experience is Yoga Nidra, often referred to as “yogic sleep,” a guided meditation that allows the body to rest deeply while the mind remains softly aware. Gentle yet powerful, it resets internal rhythms and prepares both body and mind for a night of effortless rest.
The NYITA Bath Butler: The Art of Intentional Bathing
In honour of World Sleep Day, The Nautilus collaborates with NYITA, a multi-award-winning luxury organic scent house founded on the principles of purity, sustainability, and ethical craftsmanship. Renowned for its uncompromising commitment to all-natural formulations, NYITA creates Organic Extrait de Parfum, Organic Bath & Shower Oils, Organic Body Oils, and its signature Cleaner Burning Candle, entirely free from synthetic ingredients. From responsible farming through to essential oil extraction, each creation reflects a philosophy of integrity and excellence, values closely aligned with The Nautilus.
On 13 March, guests are invited to experience the NYITA Bath Butler, a bespoke in-residence ritual designed to transform bathing into a restorative prelude to sleep. Within the privacy of their island home, guests select their preferred bathing journey from a curated menu. Their dedicated House Master prepares the bath, artfully adorning it with botanical elements and infusing the water with NYITA’s organic oils. Refreshments are thoughtfully arranged to complement the ritual, allowing the evening to unfold in complete ease.
As the body settles into warm water, the nervous system begins to soften, mirroring the calm achieved through meditation. Research has shown that bathing before sleep can support deeper, more restorative rest, the phase most closely associated with renewal. It is this depth of rest that we instinctively knew as children and often lose with time. For the quintessential Nautilus evening ritual, the NYITA Bath Butler invites guests to rediscover that restorative stillness, to simply sleep like a baby.
To complete the celebration, guests will also discover a thoughtfully curated sleep turndown amenity prepared especially for this occasion.
At The Nautilus, sleep is not scheduled. It unfolds. There are no alarms. No imposed routines. Only the rhythm of the sea, the softness of linen, and the freedom to rise when the body is ready. This World Sleep Day, guests are invited to rediscover rest, not as escape, but as return. Because to sleep well is, quite simply, to live better.
Event Details:
- Date: 13 March 2026
- Location: The Nautilus Maldives
For further information or to book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives launches ‘Connected Island Luxury’ brand positioning
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has officially launch Connected Island Luxury, a refined brand positioning designed to align with the evolving motivations of today’s global traveller.
At the core of this strategic evolution are two experience-led stay pathways – Connect to Self and Connect to Others – curated to move beyond traditional resort offerings and deliver purposeful, emotionally resonant island journeys. Guests who book directly through the resort website can now add this stay enhancement to their room reservation, enjoying preferential rates and fully integrated experiences tailored to their stay.
Why Now: The Shift Toward Purpose-Driven Travel
The launch responds to clear global travel trends shaping 2026 and beyond:
- Wellness and renewal are now primary motivators for long-haul travel
- Quality time with loved ones consistently ranks as the leading reason to travel
- Guests increasingly prioritise immersive, authentic experiences
- Responsible and sustainable practices influence booking decisions more than ever before
Today’s luxury traveller is no longer seeking purely excess. They are seeking intention. Connected Island Luxury positions Grand Park Kodhipparu not around opulence, but around presence, meaning and connection—to self, to others and to the natural environment.
Connect to Self: Renewal in Its Purest Form
Designed for guests seeking clarity and restoration, Connect to Self is a bundle of experiences that introduces a curated rhythm of wellbeing-led experiences woven seamlessly into the island stay.
Days may begin with sunrise yoga overlooking the Indian Ocean. Afternoons unfold snorkelling lessons on the house reef and transition to evening spa rituals at the overwater spa. Lagoon-based watersports experiences offer moments of calm and stillness, complemented by sleep-enhancing spa therapies and nourishing, wellness-forward dining.
Rather than adding “activities,” Connect to Self creates a holistic journey—inviting guests to disconnect from noise and return home feeling genuinely renewed.
Connect to Others: Meaningful Moments, Shared
For couples, families and celebratory travellers, Connect to Others presents a bundle of experiences that transform shared experiences into defining memories.
Guests may glide across the lagoon in a clear kayak and return to enjoy an afternoon tea in a beach cabana. Private beach cinema evenings unfold beneath Maldivian skies, while FireDoor culinary journeys encourage storytelling and connection around the table placed on a transparent floor through to the lagoon below. Guided snorkelling on the house reef integrates marine insight and learning, elevating a leisure activity into an educational encounter. Bespoke anniversary and proposal experiences are crafted with thoughtful precision.
Curated by a Lifestyle Host, each Connected journey presents a bundle of related experiences around the resort that are intentionally cross-designed across spa, watersports, culinary and lifestyle teams—a collaborative “honeycomb” model that ensures seamless delivery and meaningful integration.
A Strategic Repositioning for a New Generation of Guests
Liz Smailes, Director of Marketing, explains: “Connected Island Luxury represents a deliberate repositioning of how we present Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives to the global market. Today’s travellers are searching by intention in addition to geography. They are seeking wellbeing, togetherness and experiences that carry emotional value.”
“Our responsibility is to answer why guests travel, not simply showcase what we offer. Connect to Self and Connect to Others create that emotional bridge—strengthening our premium positioning while clearly differentiating us within a competitive Maldives landscape.”
In a market increasingly shaped by comparison—including local island alternatives—the strategy reinforces rate integrity by elevating the narrative from facilities to experience design.
A New Chapter After Nine Years of Leadership
For Raffaele Solferino, General Manager, who has led the resort for over nine years since its opening in 2017, this launch signals a natural progression.
“Over the past nine years, we have built a strong foundation—from our overwater villas and award- winning spa to our vibrant house reef and culinary offering. This next chapter is about elevating how guests experience the island. Connected Island Luxury reflects who we already are—warm, intuitive and personal—but articulates it with greater clarity and integration,” he said.
“We are moving from offering activities to curating journeys. From presenting amenities to delivering meaning. It is an exciting evolution for our team and a new promise to every guest that they will leave our private island resort feeling better than the moment they arrived.”
In addition to being available as a preferential enhancement for direct website reservations, the Connected journeys will also be offered for purchase at the resort as curated experience bundles.
When purchased on island, these bundles provide a more advantageous rate than booking each element individually, while still maintaining the strongest value for guests who secure their Connected Island Luxury journey at the time of confirming their stay online. This tiered approach ensures flexibility for spontaneous decision-making, while rewarding early commitment through the most compelling bundled savings.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi celebrates Easter with Salt & Spice culinary theme
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, a 5-star resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection, celebrates the soulful fusion of coastal essence and premium Maldivian island living this Easter under the theme Salt & Spice. This curated programme harmonises the sea’s generosity with immersive cultural and gastronomic experiences.
The season’s centrepiece is an exclusive residency with Michelin-starred Chef Robin Pietsch. Recognised as “Gastronom of the Year” by Falstaff and a celebrated cookbook author, Chef Pietsch brings his signature precision to the Maldives with a Land & Sea wine-pairing event at Islander’s Grill. To offer a refined culinary experience, the chef is crafting bespoke Michelin-starred menus for the reimagined dining venues, including The Trio and Flavours, the resort’s Italian and French restaurants.
The Easter calendar evokes the spirit of elegant living through seafood nights, lobster barbecues by the shore, Japanese Teppanyaki pairings, and thematic evenings celebrating South Indian and Asian influences. These celebrations are complemented by the resort’s signature 24-hour Premium All-Inclusive Dine Around offering, allowing for effortless indulgence throughout the stay.
For families, the island transforms into a hub of discovery, from Easter Spice Art and cookie-crafting to the grand arrival of the Easter Bunny with a show on 5 April. The programme balances creativity with adventure, offering guests the chance to explore the deep blue through nurse shark or turtle safari excursions, or a quiet picnic lunch on a secluded island. As the sun sets, the Signature Experiences, Cinema by Moonlight experience aboard a traditional dhoni and Maldivian Roots cultural evenings offer a window into creative moments, local arts and traditions. Days conclude either to the rhythmic beat of Boduberu drums with a dance show performed by the locals or at curated DJ nights.
The Easter programme encourages guests to discover the deep blue of the Maldives through a curated excursion programme, including introductory dives, blue light snorkelling, and family excursions to the Nemo Garden underwater park. For restoration, the spa offers bespoke chocolate and spice therapies alongside nature-infused treatments inspired by Ayurvedic and Chinese traditions, each designed to offer families or couples a new sense of relaxation.
“Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites multi-generational travellers to experience Premium Island Indulgence in newly reimagined, elegant villas, featuring a bespoke butler approach and moments that capture the heart. Our Easter Programme is meticulously curated to ensure every guest finds their ideal holiday experience. It retains the joyous and festive spirit we pride ourselves on sharing with our guest,” highlighted Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager.
Eid al-Fitr celebrations return to Centara’s Maldives resorts
As the Holy Month of Ramadan unfolds across the GCC, Centara Hotels & Resorts is preparing to mark Eid al-Fitr with a collection of unforgettable celebrations in the Maldives. Blending the sun-drenched charm of island living with Centara’s signature Thai-inspired hospitality and the warmth of the season, each property will unveil a thoughtfully curated programme of festive dining and themed experiences.
Guests can embrace refined island elegance at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, create memorable family moments at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, immerse themselves in natural beauty at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, or retreat to an adults-only sanctuary at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives: A Grand Eid Celebration
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives honours Eid al-Fitr in an atmosphere of privacy and seclusion, where calm lagoons and open horizons create space for meaningful moments. Ideal for those seeking an escape centred around connection, reflection, and quiet celebration, the resort’s Eid programme takes place from March 20th to 22nd.
Ease your way into the festivities and start your Friday morning on a mindful note with a Sunrise Yoga session that guides you through a sequence of gentle movements and encourages moments of uninterrupted reflection. Throughout the Eid weekend, wellness seekers will have plenty of opportunities to stay active, including an energising Core Power fitness class and Aqua Aerobics at the Main Pool featuring upbeat music to keep you motivated. Alternatively, head to the beach for a volleyball tournament on the sand or dive into a lively water polo challenge for some friendly competition.
To truly make the most of your trip to the Maldives, take the plunge and discover the island’s vibrant marine life by embarking on a guided snorkelling excursion for the adventure of a lifetime. During Eid, guests can also take the opportunity to learn more about Maldivian culture by joining a traditional dance class, attending a Dhivehi masterclass to learn simple phrases, or mastering the art of palm leaf origami. Meanwhile, creatives can unleash their inner artist with an expert-led canvas painting session, and foodies can enjoy a hands-on sushi masterclass.
Younger guests can also look forward to a collection of engaging activities designed for little explorers, such as a thrilling water relay pool challenge, a colourful Kite Fest, and The Nugget Factory cooking class, where children create their own chicken nuggets. Later, rally the whole family and show off your moves with a beach football match for all ages, or enjoy endless laughs with light-hearted beach games and challenges.
Finally, helping guests unlock their inner calm, SPA Cenvaree Retreat will be offering an exclusive Eid ritual throughout the weekend for total relaxation. Priced at USD 700 per couple, the 120-minute treatment begins with a revitalising scrub and a soothing body massage. Afterwards, guests are treated to a rejuvenating facial, designed to leave you looking and feeling your best for the festivities ahead.
When: From March 20th to 22nd
Offer:
- Festive experiences for in-house guests, with supplement charges applicable to select workshops and dining experiences
- Eid Spa Experience at SPA Cenvaree Retreat: 30-minute body scrub, 60-minute body massage, and a 30-minute facial for USD 700 per couple
Price: Villas starting from USD 1,018++ for a couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email cglm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives: Family Eid Moments
Spend Eid al-Fitr in an underwater-themed private island setting surrounded by those who matter most at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort is a haven for families to reconnect and create lasting memories. Helping you mark this special occasion in style, the Eid programme runs from March 20th to 22nd and promises endless excitement, laughs, and thrills for all ages.
Start your family-friendly retreat on a high by diving into the crystal-clear Maldivian waters to swim alongside graceful manta rays with an unforgettable snorkelling adventure on Friday. Afterwards, little ones can head to the water park and join Mr. Shark for a hilarious limbo challenge, while older kids splash about and make friends at a teen water polo challenge. In the evening, regroup for a lively beach football match for families as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean, before heading to the E-Zone for a lively game night.
On Saturday, guests of all ages can find their rhythm at an authentic Maldivian drumming Boduberu Masterclass, get creative with palm leaf origami, or whip up delicious creations at an interactive crêpe cooking class for kids. In the afternoon, glide along the lazy river with a fun race, serve and score at a beach volleyball showdown, and finish the evening on the right note by singing along to your favourite tunes at the Mirage Karaoke Night.
Rounding out the weekend, Sunday unfolds with a blend of creativity, culture, and coastal adventure. Begin the morning with a guided Canvas Painting Masterclass at The Sailhouse, then immerse yourself in the rhythm of the island during a Traditional Maldivian Dance Masterclass at the Kids’ Club. Later, explore the vibrant house reef on a snorkelling excursion or gather for spirited Family Beach Games on Sailhouse Beach, before unwinding beneath the stars with an open-air movie screening, bringing a heartwarming close to a joy-filled Eid escape.
In addition to all the exciting festivities, parents can also savour some well-earned ‘me time’ with a signature Maldivian wellness ritual at SPA Cenvaree. Drawing on ancient healing techniques, this deeply restorative 90-minute massage blends rhythmic strokes and gentle stretches to release tension, boost circulation, and unlock inner harmony.
When: From March 20th to 22nd
Offer:
- Festive experiences for in-house guests, with supplement charges applicable to select workshops and dining experiences
- Signature Maldivian Ritual at SPA Cenvaree: 90-minute body massage for USD 170 per person
Price: Leading rooms starting from USD 895++ for a couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email cmlm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection: Eid by the Machchafushi Waves
Experience an Eid that flows just as effortlessly as the rolling waves of the Indian Ocean, with daily culinary adventures at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Available daily from March 19th to 26th, guests can choose to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with a beautifully curated Arabian and South Asian-inspired sharing-style set menu at The Love Hut. Ideal for a romantic couple’s evening, this elevated dining experience is complemented by flavourful hubbly bubbly and the soothing sounds of nearby waves.
For a truly memorable family feast, the resort will host an Arabic-themed beach BBQ, where a private chef prepares a curated Middle Eastern mixed grill live beside the Indian Ocean. As the sky turns gold, the evening continues with an intimate open-air cinema experience under the stars, offering a relaxed way to close the celebration. Taking place exclusively on March 20th and 23rd, guests can also join a complimentary Mocktail Masterclass at Coral Bar, learning the art of crafting refreshing tropical blends in a breezy oceanfront setting.
When: From March 19th to 26th
Offer: Festive experiences for in-house guests, with supplement charges applicable to select workshops and dining experiences
Price: Villas starting from USD 585++ for a couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email cirm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Soft island breezes, lantern-lit dinners, and uninterrupted ocean views set the tone for an intimate Eid escape at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. Designed exclusively for adults, this North Malé Atoll retreat features an array of elegant private beachfront and overwater villas with Full Board stays starting from USD 535++ per couple. Each day unfolds at your own pace, encouraging guests to savour slow mornings over turquoise waters, relish unhurried moments at SPA Cenvaree, and reconnect with nature through reef dives, dolphin cruises, and sea turtle encounters.
By evening, guests can honour the occasion across a choice of exceptional restaurants, savouring authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua, enjoying Italian specialties at La Brezza, or embracing Eid traditions with Arabian-inspired dishes at Al Khaimah.
When: From March 19th to 22nd
Price: Villas starting from USD 535++ for a couple on Full Board basis
For bookings and more information, please email crf@chr.co.th.
