Celebrate your love at JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La

Celebrate your love this February at JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La with the special offers curated for a romantic moment for you and your loved ones. JEN Maldives has everything you need, whether you’re searching for a staycation away from home, a romantic dinner, or some downtime to unwind at the pool and spa.

If you’re looking for a truly special dining experience to share with your loved one, Azur Restaurant is the perfect spot with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, creating a serene and intimate atmosphere for couples to enjoy.

The talented chefs at JEN Maldives have created a special 6-course dinner to celebrate the month of love, featuring delicious and beautifully presented dishes. The menu starts with an amuse-bouche of salmon and avocado, followed by grilled scallops with shoyu yaki as a starter. Next, enjoy a rich and creamy roasted pumpkin soup, and to cleanse your palate before the main course, you’ll be served a refreshing watermelon sorbet. For the main course, you’ll have a choice of three delicious options and to finish the night on a sweet note you can choose from a forest dessert or a petit four that comes with a peanut truffle, a raspberry bonbon, a rose macaron, and a lemon pie.

Photographer: Lawrence Lu

Don’t forget to take the time to rekindle your relationship with a special someone and reward yourself with some much-needed rest. Let Aristo Spa at Hotel Jen Male Maldives take care of you with a blissful full body massage available for only $70++ per person for the whole month of February. In addition to this, you can now book a 1-night romantic staycation for 14th February that comes with a 6-course dinner at Azur restaurant and breakfast for 2 people at Lime restaurant for $255++.

For those looking to add a touch of romance to their day, visit Jen’s Kitchen on- the- go and enjoy a cup of coffee with a variety of sweet treats while catching up with your loved ones. You can also take it a step further and surprise a special person in your life with a thoughtful gift of sweet treats from Jen’s Kitchen on-the-go with heart shaped macaroons, cakes, and chocolates.

For more information and reservation, email hjmd@hoteljen.com or call +960 330 0888