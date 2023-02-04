Experience grandest romance this Valentine’s Day at Fairmont Maldives

In celebration of the season of love, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi provides guests with the perfect opportunity to indulge in the grandest romance. From intimate spa journeys, to romantic dining experiences beneath the stars, lovers can select from exclusive packages and bespoke offerings that are sure to reignite love and allow for more moments shared together in the picture-perfect Maldives.

To help couples unleash their inner explorer, the resort highlights the ‘Romantic Retreat’ in the new Beach Tented Villa, offering the Maldives’ most luxurious glamping adventure. This package allows them to reconnect in nature and learn more about the island’s innovative sustainability initiatives first-hand, while engaging in intimate experiences created for a truly unforgettable escape. Experience-seeking couples can plant their own piece of coral in the nursery, which they can revisit in years to come, before making their way to the Sustainability Lab, a hub of eco-education where specialised machinery turns plastic waste into creative souvenirs to be treasured long after the holiday is over. Back at the villa, they can unwind with a couple’s massage on the expansive decking before enjoying a beach BBQ dinner, prepared by a private chef.

At the award-winning Fairmont Spa, romantic couples can enjoy ‘A Valentine’s Dream’, featuring a 60-minute full-body massage and a 30-minute nourishing scrub, followed by an exotic floral bath with a glass of sparkling wine, including access to the adults-only jetted pool to relax before or after the treatment. Further, they can deepen their connection through a renewing couple’s yoga session led by the resident wellness master.

Celebrating romance in an adventurous way, guests can enjoy ‘Sirru Fen Fushi Love’ to embark on an ocean escapade aboard the resort’s luxury yacht, Azimut, around Shaviyani Atoll, or even indulge in ‘Finolhu Crusoe,’ where they are taken to a deserted sandbank, undisturbed to swim in the crystal-clear waters, snorkel to discover marine life, and admire the magnificent Maldivian sunset while sipping Champagne and nibbling on delectable canapés.

To make Valentine’s evening exceptional, the idyllic island resort has prepared a Valentine’s Day Wine Dinner at the by-the-sea restaurant, Azure, and a selection of destination dining experiences, where lovers can enjoy the tropical sunset and conclude the perfect night under the stars.

The ultimate journey into romance comes alive with the ‘Love in Paradise’ package, which presents a decadent, over-the-top experience. This exclusive arrangement features a sunset cruise on a luxury yacht, a blissful couple’s massage, and some celebratory Champagne. As the day turns to evening, guests can indulge in an exquisite four-course dinner or a private BBQ experience beneath the moonlit sky, curated by the talented culinary team.

