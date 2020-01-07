Perfect Maldives resorts for Guardiola to blow off steam, tee off

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said he would rather vacation in the Maldives or play golf than manage Manchester United even if it were the only job on offer.

Guardiola takes Manchester City to Old Trafford for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg as he seeks to win the competition for a third consecutive season.

Asked whether he would ever take charge of City’s fierce rivals, Guardiola said: “After training City I will never train them; I would not train [Real] Madrid [after Barcelona]. I’d be in the Maldives if I don’t have any offers. Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn’t have any golf courses.”

Guardialo is not new to the Maldives, having spent the last English Premier League season break in the island nation as well. But his characterisation that the Maldives doesn’t have golf courses is not right! We present four golf resort in Maldives worth trying.

Kuredu Resort Maldives

Kuredu introduced golf to the Maldives.

Established in 2003, Kuredu Golf Club is a unique island golf course located in the Maldives. The course features six holes averaging 55 yards and is the perfect place to sharpen up the all-important short game. Guests can hone their skills and and attempt a hole-in-one at the signature 3rd hole with an elevated tee box. The course is also floodlit, allowing for an excellent night golf experience which is extremely popular amongst the guests.

Kuredu is the perfect setting to escape the ordinary world of golf, enter a golfing haven in the middle of the Indian Ocean. The golf course is home to a PGA Golf Pro and offers a relaxed environment with all one could need to return from paradise an improved player. Guests can sharpen up their iron play on the range, practice on their putting stroke on an immaculate surface and improve their wedge game on the course.

Crafted for ‘the love of golf’ and holiday escapades, this course is within walking distance from the island’s rooms, Kuredu golf is quite simply a golfer’s bucket list venue.

Meeru Island Resort & Spa

Meeru opened the first nine-hole Pitch & Putt golf course in the Maldives, on November 1, 2009.

Located in the centre of the island, next to the Golf Driving Range and Putting Green, you can play nine holes over 480 yards on this 2000 sqm course.

There are nine tee boxes and six greens which allow you to play 18 holes whilst working on your short game. Each green features four or more flag positions of increasing levels of difficulty.

Average green size is 170 sqm (1,800 sq. ft). The greens are made of artificial turf, ensuring year-round perfect playing conditions. Some greens are protected by sand bunkers and some, as well by a water hazard.

Distance from the tee box to green varies from 35 – 80 yards. Some shots include dog legs and demand accuracy and control. High lofted clubs from the tee and rough (sand and pitching wedges) and a putter for the greens are best.

Meeru also opened the Maldives’ first golf Driving Range on November 1, 2003. It is 120 yards long with high target markers for shots up to 220 yards. Meeru’s artificial turf Putting Green is ideal for beginners and golfers to improve their putting skills.

Golf Lessons on the driving range or on the golf course can be scheduled from Sports Centre. Fun golf and tournaments are scheduled each week. Clubs and balls are available for rent from the Sports Centre. A range of golf accessories, including Meeru logo golf caps, shirts and balls are available for purchase at the Resort Gift Shop.

Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa

Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, located in the southernmost Addu atoll, is home to the one-of-a-kind Villingili Golf Course.

Nestled on seven-and-a-half hectares at the southern end of Villingili island, this nine-hole golf course includes par three and par four holes, averaging 112 metres in length. It is a recreational course designed for the enjoyment of golfers and beginners alike.

Spectacular challenges and vistas await at each of the nine holes. Coconut palms and other exotic flora, white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and pounding Indian Ocean swells line the fairways.

A clubhouse offers light snacks and refreshments, whilst the pro shop carries golf equipment, apparel, gear and merchandise.

Velaa Private Island

Designed by Jose Maria Olazabal, renowned for his short game prowess, the Velaa Golf Academy is a golfing experience like no other, designed to create bespoke memories whatever your wishes.

With nine different tees, six greens, seven bunkers, and a lake in the wonderful turquoise hues the Maldives is famous for, Velaa Golf Academy by Olazabal provides an unequalled backdrop to develop your game on this unique private island.

A real “Practise in Paradise”, Velaa Golf Academy prides itself on tailoring golf lessons to the individual, focusing on the areas required for improvement. The resident Velaa Private Island professionals are fully PGA qualified and highly experienced in helping golfers of all levels.