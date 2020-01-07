Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Angsana Ihuru appoint Michael Ali Yusuf as Executive Chef

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru has appointed Michael Ali Yusuf as their new Executive Chef.

Michael brings with him 10 years’ culinary experience working with luxury brands in West Africa and Seychelles such as George Hotel by Mantis Collection, Hilton Labriz Seychelles and recently, The Legend Hotel Lagos Curio Collection by Hilton.

Michael has a strong background in Italian Cuisine and the culinary team of both islands are excited to welcome the new changes and additional flavours that he will bring in.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru are located in North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes away by speedboat from the airport. The two resorts are just 2 minutes by boat away from each other therefore guests of each resort can enjoy the facilities of both including two of the most vibrant and well-preserved house reefs in the North Male Atoll.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru opened its door in 1995 and is the first international chain resort in the Maldives. With just 48 pool villas dotting around the island, privacy and relaxation can easily be attained. The resort has a restaurant, bar, PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and a Banyan Tree Spa.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is also home to the Banyan Tree Maldives Marine Lab, the first of its kind to be funded and built on a private resort, where guests can learn about marine conservation and partake in the many sustainability activities on offer including coral planting, reef cleaning and daily stingray feeding sessions.

Angsana Ihuru is surrounded by one of the most vibrant and well preserved coral house reefs in the Maldives. The resort has 45 villas, a restaurant and a bar, a PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and an Angsana Spa.