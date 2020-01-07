MAHRP opens registration for second National HR Convention

Maldives Association of Human Resource Professionals (MAHRP) has opened registration for the second National HR Convention and EXPO.

Set to take place from March 14-15 at the main convention centre of Dharubaaruge in capital Male, the National HR Convention and EXPO 2020 is themed under, “Transformation and Culture – Future of Human Capital”. All keynotes and sessions will focus on sub-themes: People Transformation and Culture, Talent Development and Retention, HR Tech and Agility, Wellness at Workplace, and Leadership and Human Capital Strategy.

The event will witness the attendance of 14 world-renowned keynote speakers, as well as 20 local experts and speakers covering industry best practices and new trends in HR strategies. They will also share stories of transformational experiences within the world of human capital development.

Some of the confirmed international keynote speakers include:

Andrew Bryant – Global keynote speaker and executive coach on self-leadership

Karen Leong – Transformational keynote speaker

Kenneth Kwan – Leadership speaker, author and high performance strategist

Sara Ballinger – Managing Partner at Crew Glue and The Daisy Gray Partnership.

They will be joined by several experts from a wide range of local industries and sectors. The speakers representing the local industries include:

Adam Naseer – Director, Corporate Affairs at the Auditor General’s Office

Mohamed Ashraf – Head of Talent Development at Bank of Maldives

Ibrahim Inaz – Resort Manager of SAii Lagoon

Ahmed Ibrahim – Deputy Head of HR at Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL)

Mariyam Shifana – Dean at Clique College

Cherry Cruz – Area Manager of Talent and Culture at Accor Maldives

In addition to the learning opportunities from world-class speakers, the National HR Convention and EXPO will showcase products, services and solutions with a specific focus on HR and related technologies from at least 14 service providers.

“We were overwhelmed by the support we received from our community for the 2019 convention,” MAHRP President Hussain Afeef, who also serves as the Regional Director of Training, Development and Quality Assurance at LUX* Resorts, said.

“We have taken a good note of all the things we should be doing for the 2020 convention. We can assure you that MAHRP will bring the best HR conference to Maldives with world-class speakers, topics and best practices at a very reasonable price. This is an event you do not want to miss in 2020; at many levels you will achieve professional and personal connections that can guide you during the year. We recommend all HR professionals to register soon for this conference.”

MAHRP is the first professional association registered in the Maldives, dedicated to human resources and people development. The association’s mission is to serve the needs of HR professionals by providing the most current and comprehensive resources, and to advance the profession by promoting HR’s essential values, setting professional standards and providing the know-how. It is committed to linking and connecting HR professionals and practitioners locally and oversees through signature events and membership activities.

As part of its aim to develop human resources, MAHRP regularly hosts knowledge share events.

The association has also organised exclusive training events in Maldives with world’s leading customer experience consultant Ron Kaufman and world-renowned motivational speaker Robin Banks, the first ever National HR Convention and Expo, and the first ever learning and development conference in Maldives.

In addition to the National HR Convention and EXPO 2020, MAHRP’s line-up of events for 2020 include the second Learning and Development Conference in July, as well as sessions with world-renowned speakers such as Marshall Goldsmith, Robin Banks and Ron Kaufman. Regular HR best practice share sessions will also be held across the Maldives.

MAHRP will also continue its research partnership with Villa College and hospitality sector awareness programme with Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI).

National HR Convention and EXPO 2020 is now open for registration. Interested individual participants can register using this form whilst group registration details can be shared via email, events@mahrp.org.