Shangri-la’s Villingili Resort to celebrate Chinese New Year in style

As we celebrate the Year of the Rat in 2020, a time to turn over a new leaf and take a fresh look at life, Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives offers guests abundant opportunities to ring in the Lunar New Year.

From sumptuous feasts at a unique Shang Palace pop-up, activities and entertainment for the whole family to memorable moments with loved ones, these are just a few of the unrivalled experiences to enjoy on a luxury hideaway framed by white-sand beaches, lush forests and spectacular coral reef.

Gastronomic delights, culinary journeys

Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa will be debuting the first-ever Shang Palace pop-up, from January 24 to February 8. Guests will be able to experience fine dining Cantonese cuisine during its culinary tour of the Shangri-La resorts in the Indian Ocean and the Middle East, before its return to the Maldives for Golden Week, in October 2020.

Gourmands can indulge in Shang Palace’s signature Cantonese and Chinese cuisine, as well as a Michelin-starred eight-course menu with iconic dishes from Shangri-La’s multiple award-winning restaurants around the world, including Paris, Singapore, Beijing, Kowloon, and Guangzhou.

The pop-up brings to life the Shangri-La cuisine experience, combining Asian dining values, gastronomic innovation, and award-winning talent. The dishes will be crafted by Dr. Ali’s restaurant’s Chinese supremo, Chef Liu Shengquan, who boasts over 20 years of experience, including 10 years with Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. Specialising in Sechuan, Cantonese, Hunan, and North-eastern Chinese cuisine, Chef Liu continuously creates exciting new dishes as well as traditional favourites, with his signature flair and passion.

Guests will be able to feast on Braised Abalone with Chinese Yam in a casserole, Shang Palace Fried Rice, and a special creation of Deep-fried Stuff¬ed Crab Meat in its shell, elaborated by Shangri-La’s Executive Chinese Chef, Gordon Leung, who has earned Michelin stars for his Cantonese cuisine.

On January 24, the resort will host Chinese New Year’s Eve reunion dinners at Javvu restaurant, offering a sumptuous buffet with Asian specialties and live cooking stations. Meanwhile, Dr. Ali’s restaurant will feature a Shang Palace set menu, showcasing the finest Cantonese cuisine.

On Chinese New Year day, guests will be treated to a superb seafood buffet at Javvu, using fresh and seasonal ingredients from the Indian Ocean and beyond.

During the Spring Festival, Fashala restaurant will present a special “Mediterrasian” menu featuring Mediterranean-Asian fusion in the magical setting where the ocean meets the lagoon.

Guests can also enjoy tailor-made gourmet moments, such as a Floating Breakfast from the comfort of the private pool at their villa, or a Dine by Design experience at a location of their choice, whether it’s on the beach, in the jungle, at the highest peak in the Maldives, or even at the equator, aboard a luxury yacht.

Entertainment, memorable moments

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, guests can sit back and enjoy the vibrant Chinese festival ceremony broadcast live from China, before indulging in activities and traditional customs such as dumpling making, Chinese couplet-writing, and Mah-jong games. The evening will also feature a lively karaoke session, a performance by talented local artists Black Pearl and a Maldivian Bodu Beru folklore show.

To welcome in the New Year, guests will be invited to take part in a thrilling Golden Treasure Hunt around the resort, searching through the lush jungle, along pristine beaches, climbing Mount Villingili and even exploring the underwater for the chance to win coveted prizes.

Shangri-La’sVillingili Resort & Spa is the ultimate destination for celebration and creating memorable moments with loved ones, especially during this auspicious time. From a tropical safari to discover the flora and fauna, Chinese lanterns making, crab hunting or an up-cycled art workshop, the resort provides an action-packed programme.

Sports fanatics can also take part in a tennis clinic with the pro player, Aymeric Petit, to improve their game or compete against other guests in social tennis matches, whilst those hoping to improve their swing can head to the golf clinic, for private sessions and beat the pro challenges with the resident instructor, at the only nine-hole golf course in the Maldives.

The retreat also offers bespoke excursions and activities such as dolphin cruises, coral planting, eco-adventures and the opportunity to explore the neighbouring islands for a fascinating insight into the local culture and customs.

Wellness, holistic harmony

Celebrating the Year of the Rat and its dexterity and vitality, CHI, The Spa has a wellness programme offering re-energising and rejuvenating treatments. From Asian massages to restore physical and spiritual harmony, Ayurveda treatments to release toxins, and local therapies to boost the natural immune system, wellness fans can start the first cycle of the zodiac year feeling relaxed, refreshed and revitalised.

Surrender to spa bliss, as specials during this season include complimentary group yoga sessions with an expert naturopath, and for every 90-minute full body massage booked, guests will receive a complimentary spa enhancement to choose from, such as Hot Oil Hair and Scalp Treatment, Caviar Firming, Collagen Mask, Healing Hot Stones, or Probiotic Massage Booster.

Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa offers incredible packages for Chinese New Year.

The half-board offer starts from USD 980 per night, for two persons in a Pool Villa, and the All-Inclusive Package starts from USD 1,165 per night for two persons, including full-board, house selection of beverages, unlimited access to non-motorised water sports, 20 per cent off motorised water sports, 25 per cent off spa treatments at CHI, The Spa, daily fitness and recreational group activities, and daily Eco-Centre group activities.

A private hideaway, in a world of its own, Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa is the perfect setting for couples, with its secluded location as part of the Maldives southernmost atoll.

For the ultimate luxury experience, Villa Muthee, is the epitome of tropical refinement. The presidential villa nestles in its own luxurious environment with its private walkway entrance, a spacious deck with a private infinity pool and direct access to the ocean, a separate living room, yoga pavilion and even its own spa treatment room to let guests relax without leaving the villa.

Beyond Villa Muthee, the resort offers an extensive choice of accommodation, such as the unique Tree House Villas, Perched on stilts among the emerald green treetops, the villas offer intimate settings with marvellous views of the ocean and a large deck with its own private infinity pool. For true ocean lovers, the Water Villas, positioned over the lagoon, offer the perfect seascape for those who cannot resist slipping into the aquamarine waters teeming with tropical marine life. These open and airy villas come with overwater hammocks for languorous lounging.

The resort offers many options for water adventurers, such as turtle-quest snorkelling, diving to a unique shipwreck site, surfing with half a dozen great wave setups or parasailing for a bird’s eye view of the island. Tropical ‘havenists’ will also find their own piece of paradise in the unique flora and fauna that can be explored while cycling around Villingili’s jungle and coastal pathways or while playing on the only golf course in the Maldives. Couples can also enjoy a range of cultural experiences like no other in the Maldives, with guided tours of the neighbouring islands of Addu atoll, visits to the local farms and samplings of Maldivian cuisine.

The brightest gem in the sparkling waters of the Indian Ocean, Villingili island is a haven for those seeking true romance. As if it was meant to be, the resort is located in the heart-shaped Addu atoll, just a five-minute boat ride away from Gan International Airport.