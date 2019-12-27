Kaimoo turns 40, celebrates remarkable contribution to Maldives tourism

Kaimoo Travels & Hotel Services turns 40 this year, a major milestone in what has been a remarkable contribution by the company to the Maldivian tourism industry.

Wholly Maldivian owned, Kaimoo was founded in 1979 and today owns, operates and manages five properties in the Maldives, including three resorts and two hotels.

Kaimoo’s first resort, Embudu Village, opened 40 years ago with just 30 rooms. Since then, under the careful management of the late Kandi Ahmed Ismail, and his wife Moomina Haleem, the company steadily grew.

Embudu Village was progressively upgraded to its current 236 beds. The company acquired the lease of Ziyaraiyfushi island in 1996 and created Summer Island Village. It acquired Equator Village in 1999, expanding the firm’s total bed capacity to 832.

Throughout this period Kaimoo also developed real estate in capital Male, opening the Kam Hotel in 1993, the first privately owned hotel of its kind in Male. The Mookai Hotel opened in 2001, Kai Lodge in 1997, and Mookai Suites followed in 2008.

Kaimoo recently completed a multi-million dollar upgrade of Summer Island to a four-star plus resort, and has revamped Equator Village and Embudu Village.

The company also maintains a strong commitment to local causes and sustainability.

“As one of the Maldives’ first tourism companies, we have witnessed how the industry has evolved. When the first tourists stepped foot in our islands over four decades ago, they were drawn to Maldives’ seclusion, tranquility and breathtaking natural beauty. Since then, tourism has changed beyond recognition but visitors still flock to our islands for the same things: to get away from it all, to escape the frenetic city and lie on an empty beach, looking out over the blue horizon. Maldives’ transformation is underpinned by its unchanging, timeless beauty,” Manih Ahmed, Kaimoo’s Managing Director, said.

To celebrate its birthday, Kaimoo is hosting a number of celebrations throughout the year.