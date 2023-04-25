Kaimoo Resorts partners with Maldives Coral Institute for Coral Festival 2023

Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is partnering with the Maldives Coral Institute as an official accommodation partner for the upcoming “Coral Festival 2023”. The festival will be held from April 28 to 30 at Maldives University Campus, Seenu Hithadhoo.

International coral experts and scientists visiting the festival will be staying at Equator Village, Kaimoo’s hotel property in Gan. Situated within minutes of Addu’s airport, Equator Village offers excellent lodging, food and spa facilities for both local and international guests. The resort is well situated to access Addu’s unique nature and pristine marine biodiversity.

In addition to coral experts, the coral festival will serve as a platform that brings environmentalists, local NGOs, political leaders and members of the public together to discuss the country’s coral reefs and marine ecosystems.

The three day festival will include workshops, music, Southern food, stalls manned by NGOs, games and other activities for children. Entrance to the festival is free. The final day of the festival will feature several excursions that highlight Addu’s unique ecosystems.

The Maldives Coral Institute previously held a coral festival in 2020 at Kaafu Thulusdhoo that brought together the island community, scientists, NGOs, environmental activists and ocean experts together to celebrate Maldives’ coral life.

“Kaimoo strongly believes that preserving our beautiful coral reefs is crucial in guaranteeing our future,” said Kaimoo’s Managing Director Manih Mohamed. “That is why we are partnering with the Coral Institute for this festival to generate as much awareness about preserving our pristine reefs.”

Kaimoo undertakes a number of conservation and sustainability initiatives across its properties. In 2019, Equator Village pledged to protect all of its existing seagrass beds totalling around 7,600 square meters as part of the #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass initiative. Additionally, Kaimoo has phased out all single use plastics across all their properties.

Established in 1979, Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is a leading Maldivian tourism company, managing five properties across the country. In addition to Equator Village, Kaimoo manages Summer Island Maldives, a beach resort popular amongst Honeymooners and couples and Embudu Village, popular amongst divers for its access to Maldives’ top diving spots.