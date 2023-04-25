Sun Siyam Resorts embraces sustainability In support of Earth Day to ‘Invest in our Planet’

In line with this year’s international Earth Day theme, “Invest in our Planet”, and to demonstrate support for environmental protection, Sun Siyam Resorts is reflecting its values at the heart of the company and is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences.

Under the helm of its sustainability programme, Sun Siyam Cares, the various island resorts carried out several environmental and sustainability efforts as well as guest activities in support of Earth Day 2023, from tree planting ceremonies, to reef, beach, and lagoon cleaning sessions, marine biology talks, and pledging ceremonies.

However, environmental efforts are not just for celebrations but part of an everyday effort to conserve our island homes and facilitate a better world. This is evident at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, as you snorkel spotting some of the best coral reefs in the Maldives and also a thriving coral garden resulting from coral planting efforts throughout the past five years. The island team has taken huge steps towards preserving the future of our planet as they pledged to plant 5000 trees in next three years

At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi the island team and numerous guests planted a total of 100 trees on Earth Day 2023, making it a total of 247 trees year to date, and bringing the island team one step closer to reaching their goal of 1000 trees in 2023.

Guests at Siyam World Maldives joined the island-based, local marine biologist Thuhu and the island team for a special island cleaning event in the morning, where everyone could actively “make a difference” and leave the stunning Maldives knowing that they had the experience of a lifetime, but also made an impact.

The Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. We also focus on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, we aim to minimize our environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which we operate.

With five resorts dotted across the Maldives, and one soon to reopen in Sri Lanka, Sun Siyam Resorts offers unforgettable experiences and affordable luxury for couples, families, watersport enthusiasts and travellers who are looking to make a change. From the biggest floating water park to the first horse ranch in the Maldives, to stunning overwater villas with slides into the ocean, a floating dining platform, romantic dining experience, the world’s first underwater jet pack in collaboration with Cudajet, and premium, all-inclusive dining and beverage packages- Sun Siyam Resorts is truly distinct and in a category all their own.

To find out more about Sun Siyam Resorts and its sustainability efforts and activities, please visit the website or book your stay at www.sunsiyam.com.