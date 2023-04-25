Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi receives 2 Green Globe Certifications for commitment to sustainability

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi has become the first Fairmont property to receive two Green Globe certifications, recognising the resort’s commitment to sustainability. The certifications come as the resort places sustainability as one of its core pillars.

The resort has introduced a range of initiatives and projects to promote sustainability. From educating guests, partners, and team members on conservation through marine life presentations to constructing the Sustainable Lab, an innovative plastic recycling facility, the resort has taken both small and large steps to promote sustainability.

One of the significant initiatives undertaken by the resort is the elimination of single-use plastic from its operations. As part of this commitment, water dispensing machines have been placed around the island where guests can refill their complimentary reusable Fairmont bottles. With this step, the resort has achieved 100% single-use plastic-free usage in its guest-facing operation.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi’s two Green Globe certifications and commitment to sustainability are a testament to the resort’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact. The resort’s initiatives and projects demonstrate that sustainability can be integrated into a resort’s operations while still providing guests with a luxurious and memorable experience.