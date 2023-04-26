Reethi Beach Resort introduces ultimate staycation offer this summer

This summer explore your inner self with a rejuvenating lagoon swim before lunch or bask in the sun after a scrumptious high tea overlooking the Indian Ocean. The possibilities are endless here at Reethi Beach Resort, where the swaying of coconut palms and the gentle lapping of waves will lull you into relaxation.

Enjoy a much-needed vacation in the Maldives with Reethi Beach Resorts’ Ultimate Staycation, where we offer exclusive discounts on longer holidays to our tropical paradise. With this exclusive offer, you can soak up the sun, swim in crystal clear waters, explore stunning reefs and snorkel over colourful coral gardens at your liking.

Book your Reethi Ultimate Staycation NOW! And enjoy some of the finest experiences in the Maldives, all under your budget, for an affordable luxury holiday just around the corner.

Package includes:

45% off for a minimum stay of 15 nights

10% Off on motorised watersports activities

15% Off on non-motorised watersport activities

Free laundry service (20 pieces per week)

Validity:

Offer validity: Until 31st October 2023

The dedicated travel connoisseurs of Reethi Beach Resort are on hand to tailor the trip of a lifetime for our prospective guests. For more information on Reethi Beach Resort please visit www.reethibeach.com. For reservations, please email info@reethibeach.com or call +9606602626.