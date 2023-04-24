Dusit Thani Maldives’ Earth Day celebration a success with ocean conservation activities

Dusit Thani Maldives, the luxurious resort located in the heart of Baa Atoll, is pleased to announce the success of its Earth Day celebration on April 22, 2023. The resort partnered with Ocean Dive Centre, a leading scuba diving, water sports and marine conservation organisation, to offer a range of activities focused on promoting sustainability and environmental awareness in line with this year’s Earth Day theme: Invest in Our Planet.

Guests had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including reef cleaning, earth paper craft for kids, and coral seeding for families. These activities were designed to provide guests with an unforgettable and educational experience that supported marine conservation and sustainable tourism in the Maldives.

The reef cleaning activity was a huge success, with guests collecting over 42 KG of debris from the local reef. This activity not only helped to protect the local ecosystem but also educated guests about the importance of keeping the ocean clean.

The earth paper craft activity was a hit with children, who used recycled materials to craft and learn about the importance of reducing waste and recycling. Families also enjoyed the coral seeding activity, where they worked alongside our resident marine biologist to plant new coral fragments in the ocean. This activity helps to restore damaged coral reefs and supports the local marine life.

“We are thrilled with the success of our Earth Day celebration and our partnership with Ocean Dive Centre,” said Reinhold Johann, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives. “We believe that sustainability is essential, and we are committed to preserving the beauty of the Maldives for future generations. Our Earth Day celebration was a great way to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and educate our guests about the actions they can take to protect the local ecosystem in line with this year’s Earth Day theme: Invest in Our Planet.”

Dusit Thani Maldives’ Earth Day celebration is just one example of the resort’s commitment to sustainability. The resort has implemented a range of eco-friendly practices, including installation of solar panels, composting, rainwater collection system. These initiatives not only reduce the resort’s environmental impact but also provide guests with an authentic and sustainable Maldivian experience.