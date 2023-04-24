Maldivian chef Adam Schihab launches second cookbook, The Islander Chef Global

Maldivian Chef Adam Schihab has recently released his second cookbook, The Islander Chef Global, featuring a collection of recipes that are easy to use and measured in grams for precision and accuracy. The book is a response to requests from Schihab’s close relatives and loyal Instagram followers, who have been asking for his recipes for years.

Schihab’s first cookbook received constructive feedback from around the world, motivating him to showcase his culinary and writing skills with The Islander Chef Global. This 250-page cookbook features contributions from ten globally acclaimed chefs, offering a variety of flavours and a global perspective to the recipes.

The book features a range of dishes, from traditional Maldivian curries and seafood specialties to international favorites with a Maldivian twist. The cookbook was officially launched on March 7th at the Maldivian Embassy in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone for Schihab and the culinary world.

“The Islander Chef Global” is a must-have for anyone interested in exploring the flavours and culture of the Maldives and beyond. The book is available for purchase online, and several images of the book can be viewed on Schihab’s social media accounts. Schihab’s dedication to sharing the flavours of his homeland with the world has made him a prominent figure in the culinary world, and his second cookbook is a testament to his passion for Maldivian cuisine.

Schihab is an Executive Pastry Chef and Head of Operations at the Vanilla Group in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. He has over 20 years of experience in managing large kitchen operations at restaurants, hotels, and catering services in 10 countries. He has received formal culinary training from prestigious schools and has worked with renowned luxury hotel brands such as Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, and Ritz-Carlton, among others.

Adam Schihab’s The Islander Chef is now available for purchase on Amazon.