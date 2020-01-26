Renowned Maldivian Chef Adam Schihab releases ‘The Islander Chef’ cookbook

Renowned Maldivian pastry chef Adam Schihab has published a cookbook, with contributions from master chefs Gregoire Michaud and Alexandre Ferreira.

‘The Islander Chef’ contains Schihab’s most-sought after recipes covering macarons, cakes, pastries, croissants and chocolate tarts.

“Why I have written this recipe is book because I have been receiving so many comments and requests for recipes from close relatives and my loyal followers from around the world on Instagram. After years of considering, I am putting together this book of the most requested recipes,” Schihab says.

In addition to Schihab’s recipes, the book brings together creative talent from two visionaries in the field of pastry arts: Gregoire Michaud, founder of Bakehouse and Bread Elements in Hong Kong, and Alexandre Ferreira from the Lamego School of Hospitality and Tourism in Portugal.

Schihab is currently based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, where he serves as the Executive Pastry Chef and Head of Operations at the Vanilla Group, a homegrown brand that owns and operates fine-dining establishments specialising in pastry.

Prior to moving to Saudi Arabia, Schihab worked in 10 countries for over 20 years. He carries a rich experience, managing large volume kitchen operations at restaurants, hotels and catering services.

Schihab gained his formal culinary training from prestigious schools, including Ecole Le Notre, the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie, the Academy of Pastry Arts, and HTC, the French culinary school in France and Asia.

Schihab’s work experience includes renowned luxury hotel brands such as the Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Conrad Hotels, Dusit Thani, Ritz-Carlton, and Relais & Châteaux in France, as well as the James Beard award-winning Joel French restaurant in the US city of Atlanta.

Adam Schihab’s ‘The Islander Chef’ is now available for purchase on Amazon (paperback and Kindle).