Crown & Champa Resorts get HACCP re-certification

Six properties in the Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) portfolio have once again received the prestigious Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point System (HACCP) certification.

The CCR properties that received the HACCP certification include Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Hurawalhi Island Resort, Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, and Innahura Maldives Resort.

HACCP certification is highly regarded in the hotel and food industry. It is the international standard of food safety and is based on companies complying with the World Health Organisation (WHO) “Codex Alimentarius” and is also equivalent to ISO22000.

“It is one of the most sought-after accreditations in the foodservice industry and affirms our commitment to providing excellent service at world-class standards,” CCR chief executive Martin Vossen was quoted in a statement, as saying.

To achieve accreditation and be awarded HACCP certification, the properties in the collections must adhere to strict food safety standards throughout the supply, storage and production process and complete an annual audit review by an accredited body.

CCR has partnered with an organisation from the UK, Ian Greaves International.UK (IGI.UK).

Over the recent year, the two organisations have formed a strong working relationship, enabling CCR properties to not only achieve HACCP accreditation but also to provide the learning framework for the professionals within the organisation to obtain their personal certification from HACCP Level 1-4 for executive chefs.

Together with HACCP administrators and operations teams, and supported by CCR Director of Training and Development Zakariyya Easa, they adhere to the strict practices and protocols with a passion for quality experiences delivered safely.

“It had been seven years since the Food Safety/Hygiene Policy for CCR was introduced to the company in June 2013. A HACCP preliminary audit took place In January,” Easa said.

With the CCR collection growing each year, it is the group’s understanding, continuous training and refresher programmes that resulted in its newest property, Innahura Maldives Island, being certified well before completing its first year of operations.

Globally, guests and the partners look for the peace of mind the HACCP accreditation provides. HACCP is recognised in countries such as the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and UAE, as well as European Union member countries.

“Today, CCR has reached a level where HACCP and its principles are embedded in the business with policies and procedures firmly placed and from arrival to departure, especially in the kitchens, restaurants and accommodation. We continue to extend our commitment to excellence and actively participate with Travelife and Local authorities,” the statement read.

“With the renewed certification, guests can enjoy their stay at the CCR resorts with the confidence, in properties providing the very best-in-class services who are at the top of the hospitality industry in the Maldives and the world.”

Crown & Champa Resorts, a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience, currently runs eight resorts — each targeting a unique traveller with the aim of offering great quality and value in different segments.

Crown & Champa Resorts’ diverse collection of resorts include Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, Innahura Maldives Resort, Komandoo Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Resort Maldives, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.

The group had earlier announced plans to open its ninth resort, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, later this year.

All CCR properties remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the group will begin welcoming guests again on July 1.