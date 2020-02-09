Crown & Champa Resorts’ Kagi Maldives Spa Island to open in July

Leading local hospitality group Crown & Champa Resorts is set to open Kagi Maldives Spa Island, the first exclusive wellness island resort in Maldives, in July.

Located in North Male Atoll, just a 15-minute seaplane or 60-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the boutique 50-villa property will provide travellers with a 360 degree wellness experience.

At the heart of the island will sit Kagi’s 1500sqm spa and wellness hub, complete with an open-air, teardrop-shaped floating yoga pavilion at its centre.

The resort will also house a state-of-the-art gym, two restaurants, three bars and a dive centre.

Guests will be able to choose from three room types: Beach Pool Villa, Lagoon Pool Villa, or Ocean Pool Villa. The room categories will be distinguished by their unique locations, while each villa will house a private pool, a sun deck and an expansive indoor-outdoor bathroom.

The opening of Kagi Maldives Spa Island increases the collection of resorts operated by Crown & Champa Resorts — a leader in the Maldivian hospitality industry with over 40 years’ experience — to nine, and subsequently diversifies its guest experience offering in this iconic destination. Each resort targets a unique traveller with the aim of offering great quality and value in different segments.

In addition to Kagi, Crown & Champa Resorts diverse collection of resorts include Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, Innahura Maldives Resort, Komandoo Maldives, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Resort Maldives, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.

Each resort offers guests an unforgettable experience and memorable moments, with beautiful sandy beaches, turquoise waters, beach dining options, water activates, dive centres and snorkelling in one of the most picturesque destinations in the world.