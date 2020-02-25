W Maldives to celebrate Women’s Day with ‘Ginger Bakes’ gastronomic experiences

W Maldives has announced plans to host Fathmath ‘Shaa’ Shaadhnny, the famed Maldivian baker behind Ginger Bakes, for a series of gastronomic experiences in celebration of the upcoming International Women’s Day.

Igniting a full day of women empowerment on March 8, with a focus on sourcing local ingredients into all her baked pastries, Shaa will spark two sweet experiences for all guests to savour. Get ready as she bakes a ‘pop-up’ for breakfast, holds a baking workshop, and sugar coats the whole day through.

Shaa’s love for delicate sugar flour and the magic of yeast giving rise to freshly-baked bread, fuelled with recipes from her grandma’s kitchen, is how this sweet-smelling passion became her business in 2016.

She will be remixing this playful appetite at W Maldives, in six varieties of her personal favourites with a Maldivian twist in each presentation and bite.

This rare island treat will be held with Ilaria Forlani, the award-winning Pastry Chef of W Maldives. Forlani, who is famous for her sushi gelato, ice stones and collaborations with various tourism boards, will rock the night at W Maldives’ Sip Bar with an exclusive dessert for Diva’s night.

With a pink bubbly in one hand and a secret treat in the other, guests can enjoy the night, as Jennifer Dons, the only music curator in the Maldives, spins her tunes throughout the night. Stealing the scene, as she saves you a seat up close and personal, giving you what’s new and next in the world of music.

Escape to W Maldives, the private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a lifestyle brand that flirts with one’s senses, and enjoy “Treats for Two”. This one-day event is also a bonus for in-house Marriott Bonvoy elite members to partake in an afternoon of flour power with the trio of ladies.