England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to marry childhood sweetheart in Maldives beach wedding

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to marry his childhood sweetheart in a beach wedding in Maldives, British media reported on Sunday.

Sources told The Sun that the World Cup hero, 25, and his girlfriend, Megan Davison, also 25, will jet to the Maldives with a small group of family and friends for the ceremony at the end of May.

“Jordan and Megan have been engaged for quite a while. He proposed just before his heroics at the World Cup in 2018. But they put the wedding on hold when Megan fell pregnant with Arlo, who was born in February last year,” a source was quoted as saying, by The Sun.

“The wedding in the Maldives will be for close family and friends before a bigger party back in Sunderland, where they both grew up.”

The pair met when they were 14 at St Robert of Newminster Catholic School in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Pickford joined Everton from Sunderland for a fee of £30 million (USD 39.2 million) in 2017.

Megan travelled to Russia for the World Cup and roared as Jordan pulled off a one-handed save against Colombia to break England’s penalty shootout voodoo.

Jordan and Megan are not new to the Maldives. Last May, the couple shared a romantic getaway at the ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah resort.

