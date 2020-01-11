Idris Elba headlines NYE celebrations at One&Only Reethi Rah Maldives

Guests celebrating the New Year at One&Only Reethi Rah in Maldives were treated to a surprise DJ performance from Idris Elba to launch 2020 in unforgettable One&Only style.

This exclusive set was one of a just handful of performances from the award-winning actor and DJ who performed a headline DJ set at Coachella in 2019.

Idris took to the stage just after midnight, following the resort’s New Year’s Eve countdown and electrifying drone show, where he entertained One&Only Reethi Rah’s guests with his explosive and energetic set, and partygoers danced the night away until the early hours of the morning.

One&Only is known for their glamorous celebrations and creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for guests, and this performance was the highlight of an evening of captivating and high energy entertainment to welcome the New Year at the iconic Maldives resort.

Idris spent the days prior to the performance relaxing at One&Only Reethi Rah with his wife Sabrina Elba where the couple stayed in a private Water Villa with infinity pool, surrounded by the turquoise hues of the Indian Ocean.

Whilst exploring the resort’s stunning surroundings by bicycle, they also took pleasure in having down-time on one of the many pristine white sandy beaches, relaxed at the One&Only Spa and relished in having romantic private dining experiences that included Tapasake restaurant, where they enjoyed a personal Teppanyaki experience with the resort’s chefs.

In the evenings, they chilled at the chic Rah Bar, dancing the night away to some of the hottest tunes from bands flown in for the festive celebrations.

Idris, an avid footballer, also partook in the One&Only Festive Football Tournament where guests and colleagues went head-to-head to be awarded the One&Only cup.

The festive activities culminated in an awe-inspiring UnderWonder festival to ring in the New Year, with Idris and Sabrina revelling in the performances from other artists from around the world.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah resort offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday. Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.

Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can also enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.