Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan celebrates New Year at LUX* North Male Atoll

Bollywood celebrity Sara Ali Khan has celebrated the New Year at LUX* North Male Atoll in Maldives.

Khan, who played the lead role in the highly successful 2018 movies, Kedarnath and Simmba, was in the Maldives with her mother, popular actress Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. They are rumoured to have stayed at the resort’s presidential villa, The LUX* Overwater Retreat.

The LUX* Overwater Retreat, built on three storeys stilted over the crystal-clear lagoon, presents nearly 1000-square metres of play area, and offers an experience of luxury that is unparalleled in the Maldives.

The extremely private retreat, with its generously open indoor-outdoor spaces, combining innovation, design and meticulous attention to detail, is the ultimate way to experience LUX* North Male Atoll with family and friends. Its spectacular glass floor, 24-hour butler service, daily amenities and private dinner set, present the ideal spot for a celebration or a gathering.

Enjoy the signature rooftop experience, including movie-screenings or intimate candlelit dinners under the stars, dock your private yacht directly at the villa, and wake up to the gentle sound of smooth waves whilst enjoying your personalised wake-up call.

LUX* North Male Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones. It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat. Harnessing the fresh vision of Singapore design house Miaja, each of the 67 double storey residences and rooftop features a private pool blending superyacht panache with a vibrant South Beach pulse with four elegant eateries and two bars.

Maldives is amongst the most sought after destinations by high profile personalities and celebrity travellers from around the world.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and American TV personality Paris Hilton have partied in the Maldives. The likes of English singer and television presenter Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin, and British TV personality Billie Faiers have all declared the Maldives as their favourite part of the world for a relaxing getaway. Another British singer Perrie Edwards and English actress Millie Mackintosh have also fell in love with the white sands, turquoise waters and the blue skies of the Maldives.

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot and Lindsay Lohan along with Bollywood personalities such as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, the Bachchan family and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, as well as world-renowned music artists such as Robin Thicke and Justin Bieber have declared their love for the Maldives.

Sports personalities, including the likes of David Beckham, Carlos Tevez, Arjen Robben, Miroslav Klose, Franz Beckenbauer, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcel Desailly and Mohamed Salah have also spent their hard-earned vacations in the tropical paradise.

Most recently, several high-profile personalities celebrated the festive holidays in the Maldives. The celebrities that called the Maldives their home during the holiday season include, Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Madonna, and Idris Elba.