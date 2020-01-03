Madonna rings in 2020 with family getaway in Maldives

American pop icon Madonna has spent a festive family getaway in Maldives, ringing in the new year in the popular beach holiday destination.

Madonna reportedly arrived in the Maldives Sunday and travelled to Vakkaru Maldives, a secluded luxury island resort located within the Baa atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

The pop icon, 61, updated her 14.7 million Instagram followers with clips from the families activities, which included riding a golf buggy and an idyllic boat trip.

The singer shared a plethora of fun-filled snaps as she holidays with her children, and boyfriend Ahlamalik, following a row with ex Guy Ritchie over where the kids should spend the holidays.

Joining Madonna and Ahlamalik on the trip is her daughter Lourdes, 23, twins Estere and Stelle, seven, Mercy James, 13, and her 14-year-old son with Guy, David Banda.

Son Rocco, 19, has not been seen on the holiday, amid claims Madonna and Guy fought over whether their son could join her on the New Year family holiday.

Madonna donned a colourful cover-up as she rode a bike beside her 25-year-old boyfriend, who was rocking an all black look teamed with striped sliders.

Madonna later shared a sweet snap of the couple looking cosy, as she wrapped her arms around his waist whilst celebrating New Year’s Eve on Tuesday.

Referred to as the “Queen of Pop” since the 1980s, Madonna signed with Sire Records in 1982 and released her eponymous debut album the next year. She followed it with a series of successful albums, including global bestsellers Like a Virgin (1984) and True Blue (1986) as well as Grammy Award winners Ray of Light (1998) and Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005). Many of her songs have reached the top of record charts worldwide, including “Like a Virgin”, “La Isla Bonita”, “Like a Prayer”, “Vogue”, “Take a Bow”, “Frozen”, “Music”, “Hung Up”, and “4 Minutes”.

Having sold more than 300 million records worldwide, Madonna is noted as the best-selling female recording artist of all time by Guinness World Records. The Recording Industry Association of America listed her as the third highest-certified female artist in the U.S., with 64.5 million album units. According to Billboard, Madonna is the most successful solo artist in its Hot 100 chart history. She is also the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time, accumulating USD 1.4 billion from her concert tickets. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility, Madonna topped VH1’s countdown of 100 Greatest Women in Music. Rolling Stone listed her amongst the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

