Furaveri reinvents with new villas, Maldives’ first ‘Wellness Village’ offering

Furaveri Island Resort and Spa is reinventing itself in this year!

All set to launch with 33 newly-built villas and additional upgrades, the resort has embarked on a journey to rebrand itself into a four-star deluxe property, to be known as Furaveri Maldives.

In giving new life to the Furaveri experience, the resort found inspiration by listening to the inherent beauty of the island and its culture. Staying true to core values such as making the best of what it has, the resort tuned into the simple beauty of the surroundings and embraced nature as its guide.

For the rebranding, Furaveri invoked the colour teal, which resembles the meeting point of open ocean and the lagoon, and the warm sunset yellow of memorable evenings by the beach. The white herons greets guests throughout the island, the vibrant screwpine trees, the turtles that frequent the island’s reef and the gentle mantas that visit the island are all paid homage to in Furaveri’s new brand identity.

In addition to being already recognised for its vibrant marine ecosystems, Furaveri is also set to unveil the first ‘Wellness Village’ in Maldives. This local village concept hosts a peaceful sanctuary in itself, complete with facilities that adopt ancient healing practices to immerse guests in lasting holistic experiences.

“Our hearts are coloured with gratitude and excitement as we invite you to join us in envisioning what it means to capture the best of authentic Maldivian hospitality,” an announcement by the resort read.

Located in the exotic Raa atoll in the northern part of the Maldives, Furaveri is accessible by a 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

The resort’s existing 107 private villas as well as the newly-built 33 villas have been specifically designed to meet guests’ individual preferences and are set amongst lush vegetation, in the first row on a sandy white beach or settled above a sparkling turquoise lagoon.

Situated on the northern shore of the island, Jaafaeiy Restaurant serves exclusive cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner from around the world with various choices of international and continental dishes. The buffet includes live cooking stations where food is prepared to individual desires.

Furaveri’s Wellness Village is a holistic sanctuary where guests will find themselves in a serene world of delicate scents with a comprehensive range of facilities in a beautiful wooden interior that echoes Furaveri. With four open air pavilions and four air conditioned pavilions for side-by-side couple treatments, separate steam bath, sauna, jacuzzi, relaxation area as well as manicure and pedicure, the wellness facility offers a wide range of soothing massages and refreshing body treatments to promote relaxation and renew energy.

Furaveri is blessed with an incredible house reef with turtles, sharks, rays, barracuda, napoleons, tuna and trevally as well as colourful corals. The resort’s PADI five-star certified dive centre offers a full range of PADI programmes, from Discover Suba Diving to PADI Divemaster along with daily dives and guided snorkelling trips.