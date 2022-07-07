Furaveri Maldives introduces exclusive offers on Two-Bedroom Residence Villas

After a comprehensive review, and in view of the heavy tourism being led to significant tourist gains on the island, Furaveri Maldives, a premium 5 star resort, has introduced an Exclusive Offer on Two Bedroom Residence Villas.

The offer highlights Free upgrade on Bed and Breakfast meal plan to Premium All Inclusive Meal Plan for a booking period from 30th May till 31st October and the stay period will be from 1st June onwards till 31st October. Furaveri Maldives offers 168 private villas for ultimate stay options and is just a mere 45-minute scenic seaplane ride from Velana International airport, Male.

The applicable Villa Categories for the following offer will be Two-Bedrooms Beach Residence and Two-Bedrooms Reef Residence with flexible cancellation policy of 7 days prior to arrival.

Ali Shiyad, Senior Sales, and Marketing Manager, mentions: “Throughout the year, we introduce many seasonal and introductory offers which will pass substantial savings to your existing and prospective clients.”

With this, he also asks us to note that this offer is not combinable with any other special offer, bookings made from 31st October are not entitled to this offer and the offer will only be applicable for new bookings.