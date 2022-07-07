Eid al-Aldha celebrations at Fairmont Maldives

Fairmont Maldives Sirru fen Fushi Resort caters to every purpose of travel and connects people with a passion for a life fully lived to the best of this idyllic destination, offering world-class hospitality, thoughtful and attentive service, and authentic Maldivian experiences.

The Maldives is a dream destination for many thanks to its beautiful islands and marine ecosystem. It also has a colourful culture that travellers can see and experience when interacting with the people of the Maldives. Maldives has various festivals to look forward to. Escape to the Maldives this Eid Al-Adha for the perfect family vacation and create your holidays into lasting memories. Dive into a world of sparkling white beaches, magical private islands, culinary wonders, and a hassle-free stay with Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi.

Fairmont Maldives is an exceptional, unforgettable place where occasions are celebrated, stories are written, and moments are turned into memories. To make Eid Al-Adha as memorable as possible, the Willow Stream Spa team at Fairmont Maldives invites all guests to try bespoke couple’s suite and feel rejuvenated with a full body coconut scrub followed by the therapeutic techniques of our Balinese massage and end the experience with a customised facial that will leave you refreshed, relaxed and re-energised.

The Willow Stream Spa Eid Al Adha treatment will last for 120 minutes and is USD 619 per person.

Adults and teenagers can both enjoy the resort’s activities for a well-balanced lifestyle. Amazing wellness journey, filled with island inspired treatments, fitness programmes, boxing lessons, tennis, and football games is another way to completely relax and unwind, both the body and soul.

While parents may enjoy their wellness, all children are invited to try our Turtle Ranger Programme and learn about the rich underwater fauna of the Indian Ocean. The Turtle Ranger programme is the latest initiative in luxury resort Fairmont Maldives and is on-going sustainability marine conservation effort.

Fairmont Maldives’ turtle conservation program is primarily focused on the Hawksbill Turtle, which although widely distributed across the world’s oceans, is deemed as critically endangered. As part of the new program, Turtle Rangers will be able to help the marine biologist collect ID data from the Hawksbill that pass through the resort, which is a non-invasive way to track their migration patterns, as well as officially name any newly identified turtles.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi Turtle Ranger programme from USD 200 per person.

During the Eid Al-Adha celebrations guests will enjoy an exclusive dinner buffet in Raha Market restaurant fused with signature dish Lamb Ouzi – a dish of baked lamb, enriched with sweet spices, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom, which makes the casserole authentically special and brings Middle Eastern flavors to the Maldives. The special dinner will be followed by the movie night at Onu Onu Bar. For those guests who prefer their luxury private villa experience, Fairmont resort has offered a 30% discount for morning Floating Breakfast in the most exclusive villas of the Maldives.

Set above vibrant azure waters or nestled among white-sand beach coves, the resort’s luxury villas blend island living with architectural mastery. Guests can retreat to a choice of 120 overwater and beach villas and yet enjoy the best sunsets of all times while visiting Kata Japanese restaurant – one of the best spots for sundown time.

A private island in the remote Shaviyani atoll, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi has a plethora of water activities and guests may enjoy underwater marvels by choosing to go for diving or snorkeling. For guests who prefer to stay above water can board a sunset Dolphin Cruise gliding alongside pods of playful dolphins.

There is always something special to do in Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi; the place that turns holidays into lasting memories.

For more information visit: https://www.fairmont.com/maldives