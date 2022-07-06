Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates Eid al-Adha with local flair

As Eid Al Adha draws near, Dusit Thani Maldives prepares for a long weekend filled with joy and celebration to bring guests and the community together.

Events begin on Friday 9 July with prayers at the football ground led by the resort’s resident Imaam and a complimentary trip to a neighbouring island for guests to experience authentic local Eid celebrations.

The weekend is all about discovery with a Dhivehi language class led by Dusit Thani’s Recreation Manager at the Activity Centre, and a Maldivian cooking class with the expert chefs at The Market restaurant on Saturday. Sunday promises celebration and exploration with a traditional Boduberu drumming class at Sand Bar, in which guests will learn the rhythms and dances of the islands. An education session with the Dusit Safeeru – culture ambassadors – will unlock tales of The Maldives.

On Monday 12 July, guests are invited to take a walk around the island to experience the Koadi Neshun (or Maali), a local dance performance that brings ancient folklore to life. At dusk, General Manager Thomas Weber welcomes guests to Sand Bar for Maldivian drinks, including kurumba juice and toddy, engaging activities like traditional rope making, and the chance to win prizes in a lucky draw. The festivities conclude with a special Eid dinner at Sea Grill, featuring live cooking stations.

Located just 35 minutes by seaplane from capital city Malé, and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport in Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives comprises 94 villas and residences, along with three restaurants, two bars, and Dusit’s signature Devarana Spa. The resort is surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and a rich house reef ideal for snorkelling. A well-equipped Kids Club adds to the resort’s family-friendly appeal.

