This Eid al-Adha go all out at Kandima Maldives for ultra-cool tropical vacation

Let this Eid Al Adha be synonymous of oh-so fun time with your loved ones! Celebrate this Eid in style and enjoy the coolest perks to a variety of special inclusions with the Eid Eskape offer! Your soulful well-deserved Eid vacation will be #AnythingButOrdinary with 10 dining options, daily entertainment, uber-exciting watersports activities to relaxing massages at the esKape spa. For the joy of the spiritual soul, your stay will also be complemented with a designated Mosque on the island.

Kandima Maldives is much more than just a holiday, it’s a complete lifestyle resort! Get pampered at our award-winning esKape spa and relish in our oh-so relaxing signature massages. Want to explore the vibrant underwater kingdom or indulge in some adrenaline packed watersports activities? Then the Aquaholics is the place for you! What’s even kooler is that Kandima is one of the very few resorts in the Maldives that entertains 7 days a week with live bands or kool DJs make you groove every night! Our little VIP guests are also in for a fun time at Kandiland, one of the biggest Kids Club in the Maldives with its very own waterplay zone! There’s surely no room for boredom at Kandima!

This Eid Al Adha, take part in a live performance of the ‘Bodu Mas’ (big fish) – the most anticipated celebration of the day in the Maldives. The traditional dance named ‘Maali Neshun’, based on ancient folklore of islanders struggling to catch the big fish and the accompanying evil spirits and ghosts, paired with delicious Maldivian short eats, piping hot teas and coffees, is sure to make Eid Al Adha a day filled with celebrations and stories to last a lifetime. That’s not it! End the day in style with a mouth-watering Eid Buffet at our buffet restaurant, or a feast from the specially curated set menu at our Smoked restaurant with your loved ones.

Is your belly grumbling for some more oh-so delicious foods? Enjoy a hearty selection of mouth-watering dishes cooked with halal meats during all of your mealtimes. With 10 dining options and 3 A La Carte restaurants offering healthy Mediterranean cuisine, grilled to perfections delicacies, modern Asian fusion, and a huge selection of international cuisine, you will travel around the world of gastronomic flavours! And why not have a Cast Away Bento picnic for an exclusive experience on a private island or an ultimate private destination dining to make you stay even more magical! Want to keep it casual? Try a ‘Movie under the stars’ experience with your loved ones and make the special vacay a memory to last forever!

Ready for an #AnythingButOrdinary vacay with your family? Then wait no further and book your Eid Eskape! With so many complimentary inclusions from a photoshoot, spa session, and more, this is just the deal you’ve been waiting for! Here’s what’s included in our Sweet Deal valid for stays from 01 – 31 July 2022 for a minimum 4-night stay on Half Board Plus basis:

Complimentary Dolphin Cruise for two Adults and kids below 12 years once per stay

Rate is inclusive of return domestic transfers for 2 adults

Applicable for all rooms except Sunset Aqua Pool Suite

Flavour or Zest – Breakfast and Dinner at all-you can-eat buffet with live cooking stations

Unlimited juice, soft drinks, water, tea/coffee during mealtime

Complimentary accommodation for 2 children below 06 years of age. Green tax of USD 6 per night per child will apply (additional meal supplement charges will apply for children above 06 years of age)

Complimentary daily snorkelling trips (not guided) to house reef

One complimentary 30-minute photoshoot with one photo print (05 inches) – pre-booking required; other photos can be purchased from SNAP! according to in-house price list

Complimentary 30-minute spa session for two adults once per stay

Complimentary daily scheduled yoga and fitness programme

Complimentary kids club activities (daily)

Complimentary use of tennis, beach volley and football arena

Daily evening entertainment at Breeze bar (live music/DJ)

Buy one Shisha, get second one complimentary during your stay

Weekly beach games and pool parties at Breeze or Beach Club

24 hours Mosque availability on the island

There is also something more in store for the ones who need it all included with the uber-cool All Inclusive Package!