BBM, IREKS to host master baker for second time this year

From 20th July to 10th August 2022, BBM and IREKS will again host a series of training sessions and demonstrations for the resorts and HORECA establishments conducted by Chef Steven Selvamuthu Technical Adviser of world-renowned fine baking ingredient manufacturer IREKS.

Having shared his expertise over the past five years in the Maldives during his previous visits, Chef Steven is no stranger to the Maldives, which was portrayed in his very recent visit for demos in May this year which had to be extended by request to conduct more demonstrations.

A global brand IREKS with its headquarters in Kulmbach, Germany, and customers in 90 countries worldwide, has enjoyed high levels of trust and confidence amongst the chefs’ community in the Maldives for over two decades. As a partner for aroma and taste, IREKS produces high-quality baking ingredients for bread and rolls as well as for confectionery baked goods – from improvers and mixes to malts and sourdoughs.

BBM is one of Maldives’ leading suppliers of food, bakery, cooking ingredients, and non-food offerings to Resorts, HORECA, and the mainstream consumer market. Apart from IREKS, BBM is the choice distributor favoured by some of the world’s leading brands such as Unilever, Lamb Weston, TWG, San Benedetto, Ravi Fruit, Fontana, Aryzta, Harvey Fresh, and more.

BBM’s engagement goes beyond mere supplies and extends to knowledge sharing for operational excellence of the chefs. BBM regularly hosts product demos and training sessions by bringing in product specialists collaborating with the principals. Further, under the ‘Masterclass’ series, BBM brings the culinary excellence of world-renowned (usually Michelin Starred) chefs and industry professionals through pro-bono day-long demonstrations that are received with great enthusiasm by the Maldivian Chefs’ community.