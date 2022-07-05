Enchanting Eid al-Adha at Le Méridien Maldives

Enclosed by glistening lagoons, pearly shores, and lush palms in Thilamaafushi, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa curates a dreamy half-board package for the perfect Eid getaway with family and loved ones.

Guests can look forward to an immersive holiday experience this Eid Al Adha, with bountiful culinary discoveries in every bit. Start the day in the most iconic way with a private floating breakfast of American and Continental options in crystal blue waters outlooking endless ocean views. End the journey on a high note with dinner in either Turquoise, where ‘barbecue’ and ‘fish market’ themed nights will be available, or a three-course set menu at Velaa Bar + Grill.

Those looking for a taste of Europe in the Indian Ocean are in for a treat as the resort’s signature-French fusion restaurant, Tabemasu, welcomes Chef Walter Ishizuka, who is globally renowned for his gastronomic heritage at some of the best restaurants in the world. Bringing his flair for Japanese meets French fare, Chef Walter elevates the dining experience with a series of delectable Omakase dinners, exclusively served between 11th – 14th July 2022.

Stay in one of the spacious 141 luxuriant villas, including two-bedroom and three-bedroom family villas that are ideal for a family vacation, and create enchanting memories with your little ones at Le Méridien Family Kids Hub. Designed to entertain all ages, families can revel in exciting games, cultural craft-making, educational activities, and beach fun with a Maldivian twist.

Dive into a world of sparkling new discoveries at the ultra-luxury resort. Make it an Eid to remember with watersports, scuba diving and dolphin watching with a cruise towards the sunset. The spellbinding haven of blissful tranquillity also offers bountiful experiences that include a nature safari, marine talks, coral regeneration, and family foraging with garden-to-table cooking classes in one of the resort’s state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses. Spark the inner artist at the creative arts studio, escape into a haven of natural beauty at Explore Spa with massage and body treatments that revive and inspire, or arrange expeditions to the resort’s wholly owned private island, Bodu Finolhu, to experience the spirit of the island which puts emphasis on peace and harmony.

From chic island accommodations to fringing reefs and shimmering hues of blue, Le Méridien Maldives inspires travellers to step out of their daily routine and celebrate Eid in a glamorous getaway where wandering sans agenda and lingering longer are encouraged.

Please visit marriott.com/offers/half-board-package to explore the details of the half board package.