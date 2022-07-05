Say ‘I do’ in idyllic surrounds with Soneva’s bespoke wedding packages

Soneva, the world-leading luxury resort brand, has announced its latest bespoke wedding packages at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives. From intimate blessing ceremonies on the beach to grand family weddings taking exclusive use of the tropical island resorts, Soneva’s award-winning barefoot hideaways each offer romantic settings in secluded sanctuaries for a dream destination wedding.

Set on remote islands in the Maldives, Soneva’s nature-inspired luxury resorts are breath-taking in their natural beauty and unique in their exquisite design. Each Soneva resort brings its own, inimitable charm to the celebrations: toes-in-the-sand luxury, surrounded by unspoiled nature at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll, and iconic over-water elegance amidst a sparkling turquoise lagoon at Soneva Jani in the Maldives’ remote Noonu Atoll.

From ceremony to cuisine, Soneva’s wedding coordinators ensure the smallest details are taken care of, while its new specially tailored wedding packages promise luxurious stays and unforgettable experiences for the soon-to-be-married couple and their guests. Each bespoke package also includes a wedding celebrant to guide the couple through the ceremony; delicate bouquets with handpicked flowers; ceremony decorations with candles, jungle foliage and local coconuts; a framed wedding certificate and photograph of their wedding day; a wedding cake made to the couple’s desires, and a bottle of champagne or sparkling wine to celebrate their union.

For those who prefer to celebrate in complete privacy, entire island and resort buy-outs are also available, providing the ultimate Soneva experience. And because happy memories tell a story that lasts a lifetime, every wedding celebration is captured for eternity by the talented team of Digital Storytellers at each Soneva resort, upon request – from traditional wedding shoots to drone videography and remarkable underwater footage.

Soneva Fushi

The Maldives’ original desert island hideaway, Soneva Fushi is nestled within lush tropical foliage and within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Indian Ocean. Imbued with romance, mystery and adventure, every experience here inspires the imagination.

Setting the mood for a lifetime of love and romance on a grand scale, Soneva Fushi’s exclusive wedding package offers an unforgettable ceremony at the sandbank, on the beach or in the garden of one of its luxurious villas. Additionally, each package also includes Maldivian drummers, a classic Bodu Beru band to lead the couple into the ceremony and celebrate with them afterwards; a private BBQ dinner on the sandbank for two; and a 60-minute couple’s spa treatment.

Soneva Jani

Located on the stunning island of Medhufaru, Soneva Jani is an archipelago hideaway set within a private lagoon; an awe-inspiring azure spectacle that inspires a sense of calm. Here, the embrace of nature is enhanced by the caress of luxury.

Highlighting its breath-taking surroundings, Soneva Jani’s wedding package features a ceremony on the beach with a natural wedding pavilion on the sand; a classic Maldivian Bodu Beru band; plus a romantic private beach dinner and pampering day in the spa for two – including a facial, massage, and manicure and pedicure.