Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Angsana Ihuru appoint Executive Chef Sovan Das

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru has announced the appointment of the new Executive Chef Sovan Das.

Sovan brings 20 years of culinary experience working with luxury brands in India, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, and the Caribbean, such as Taj, Alila, Radisson, and recently, The Palladium Resorts in the Caribbean.

His experience working in a multi-cultural environment gives him a strong background in various international cuisines such as Italian, French, Mediterranean, Pan American, East African, Pan Asian, Bangladeshi, Nepali, and Indian. The culinary team of both islands is excited to welcome new changes and additional flavors that he will bring in.

Kanruethai Roongruang, the General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru, said, ‘We are excited to have Chef Sovan on board. We trust that the wealth of knowledge he brings with him will elevate the gastronomic experience of our guests.’

A serene, all-natural island with a powdery white beach, turquoise lagoon, and a house reef teeming with marine life, located just 20 minutes away by speedboat from the Velana International Airport, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is a sanctuary for romance and tranquility.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s Asian-inspired romantic all-pool villas are enclosed in tropical vegetation and just a few steps away from the beach. Its conical-shaped alang-alang roof and four-poster king bed flooded with light through its floor-to-ceiling glass doors create an atmosphere of unique rustic elegance.

Exquisite destination dining experiences such as Sharkpoint Dinner and Floating Breakfast are a feast to the senses. And for those who seek a more relaxed vibe, Naiboli Bar offers the best seat for the mesmerizing sunset.

The award-winning Banyan Tree Spa completes the tropical retreat with its classic Balinese and Thai body massages and Banyan Tree’s signature Rainmist treatment.

Blessed with palm-fringed beaches, crystal clear waters, pristine house reef, and the famed Ranamaari shipwreck, this divecentric, All Inclusive retreat is located in the North Malé Atoll, mere 20 minutes by Speedboat from Velana International Airport.

The 45 island villas with charming traditional cajan roofing feature a prime Beachfront address surrounded by lush vegetation and ever-changing ocean breeze.

Angsana Ihuru is a perfect island playground destination – offering a variety of 5 All Inclusive Packages designed to cater to different characters of holidaymakers. From gourmet foodies, family travelers, spa lovers, novice and experienced divers, Angsana All Inclusive concept introduces a new style of intrepid travel in the Maldives and themes your holiday to impress the very best of #AngsanaMoments.