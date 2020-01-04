JA Manafaru Maldives prepares to welcome Chinese New Year

JA Manafaru, a multi-award-winning resort in the Maldives, is set to offer Chinese families everything required for an unforgettable kick off to 2020, the year of the rat.

Spending time with family and friends, guests will experience the beautiful tropical surrounds, an abundance of serene space, unique dining and a myriad of experiences including spa treatments, water and island excursions and unmatched personalised service.

For Chinese New Year, guests can connect with their proud heritage as JA Manafaru offers a variety of celebrations from Chinese afternoon tea with Char Siu chicken buns, Chinese egg rolls, raspberry snowflake cake and eight treasure rice pudding.

New Year’s Eve will feature a gala style buffet with all the nations favourite’s, including Peking duck, slow roasted whole pig with Char Siu sauce, Chinese chicken winglets, a noodle station, chicken and taro dumplings, seafood gyoza and rainbow style salmon, tuna and white fish yu sheng platters.

The evenings’ celebration will culminate in live music by the resident band and a traditional Lion Dance performance.

Guests will then wake up to a Chinese New Year’s Day breakfast to begin the new year in style, or couples can upgrade to a uniquely romantic island experience with a floating breakfast in their own private pool.

Recently awarded as the title of World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort at the global World Travel Awards, JA Manafaru is one of only two resorts in the entire Haa Alifu Atoll which remains unspoiled and unpolluted.

The resort features 84 beautifully appointed beachfront and over-water villas built with sustainability in mind and using artisanal techniques from both the Indian Ocean as well as south-east Asia.

Each villa has its own private plunge pool and both spacious indoor and outdoor living areas.

There are also three bespoke private residences, each with oversized family pools and a dedicated experience host to guide guests throughout their stay.

Fringed with exquisite powder beaches, the resort offers a range of recreational experiences including the award-winning Calm Spa, PADI scuba diving, jet skiing, tennis, beach volleyball, cooking classes and deep-sea or traditional Maldivian hand-line fishing.

Teens love the billiards, movie area, table tennis, pétanque, darts and games consoles while kids have endless fun in the dedicated CoolZone Kids Club.

Seven scenic dining destinations serve traditional Maldivian cuisine, Asian-fusion international fare and seafood barbeque feasts.