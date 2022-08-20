Furaveri Maldives appoints Faizan Khan as Sales Manager

Faizan Khan has joined Furaveri Maldives as Sales Manager and will be handling the India market among other markets.

Faizan comes with eight years of experience in the travel industry. Having worked across various companies as a sales management professional in Representation Companies for B2B, B2C, Travel agencies and DMCs, Faizan has acquired a broad knowledge and understanding of the field and industry. His passion and strength lies in developing markets.

Previously he has worked with Srilankan Holidays, Asia leisure hotels, The Residence and DMCi.

Furaveri Maldives is a tropical 23-hectare natural and un-reclaimed island situated in the exotic Raa Atoll near Hanifaru Bay, a UNESCO biosphere reserve. This sanctuary is just a mere 45-minute scenic seaplane ride from Velana International airport. The very spacious 168 villas offer uninterrupted privacy and indulgence.

On his appointment, Faizan said: “I am pleased to be a part of Furaveri Maldives. I believe working with Furaveri will be a heavenly experience for me. Over the years, sustainability of partners and good stewardship have always been important focal points for me in my role as Sales manager. I am delighted to now have the opportunity to expand this even further in my new role at Furaveri Maldives and I very much look forward to contributing to generating a positive impact on the team and property in my new venture in Furaveri Maldives.”