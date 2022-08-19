W Goa comes to W Maldives

This August from 24th to 26th, W Goa brings in the authentic Indian flavours and mixology to the luxury playground of W Maldives in a first of its kind bar and kitchen takeover. The guests are in for a ride to experience the rich flavours and aromas giving them a glimpse of taste of the quintessential Indian cuisine coupled with an undisrupted view of the dreamy tropical setting of Maldives.

The takeover is all set to kick off with “Taste W Goa at W Maldives” on August 24th wherein W Goa’s very own Director of Beverage Kshitij Goel and Sous Chef Jotiba Birje will conquer the bar and kitchen of W Maldives’ signature overwater restaurant – FISH. On offer is a sumptuous five-course menu curated by Chef Jotiba inspired from the heritage and new age culture of Goa along with unexpected beverage pairing curated by Kshitij, with prices starting from US$ 179 per person.

August 25th will witness a takeover of the famous sundowner bar of W Maldives by Kshitij – “W Goa Sunset Session at SIP”, offering 5 vibrant cocktails and mocktails carefully curated based on the guest’s likings. Featuring an amalgamation of the mesmerising background setting of the overwater bar and sensuous beats, the picturesque sunset experience will be complimented with Kshitij’s creations for US$ 25 per drink.

Guests can roll up their sleeves and bring out “The Chef In You” by joining Chef Jotiba’s cooking class on August 26 at the Maldivian-style outdoor venue – KADA. They will also have the privilege to dive in and appreciate the taste of their own creations over lunch following the class for US$ 160 per person.

Undoubtedly a haven for an ultimate luxury paradise escape, guests can experience the best of both worlds that W Goa and W Maldives has to offer at this three-day bar and kitchen takeover.

For further information and bookings, visit www.marriott.com/w-maldives