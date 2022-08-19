Intercontinental Maldives launches first ever Manta Retreat

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has launched a first of its kind Manta Retreat. The inaugural retreat will take place 23 to 28 October 2022, in collaboration with the Manta Trust organisation.

InterContinental Maldives and Manta Trust are working together to accelerate manta ray conservation and research efforts. Now guests have the opportunity to get involved.

The resort is located within the largely untouched Raa Atoll, which is just a few nautical miles away from Hanifaru Bay, the largest manta ray feeding spot known in the world. Maamunagau is a known juvenile manta ray spot, where young manta rays spend their days in a sheltered area until they are large enough to travel the atolls.

Manta Retreat guests will gain insights into the work of the Manta Trust, as well as get close to the mantas on several occasions.

The retreat will take place over five days and include several snorkelling trips to search and identify the manta rays of the Maldives, and workshops and talks on several marine topics.

Jessica Haines, the resort-based Manta Trust Project Manager said: “It is important to me to make this retreat an enjoyable but also educational experience for all participants. We want to take this opportunity to raise awareness to how our marine life is depending on each other, there will be many touch points on different topics.”

Participants will also learn about coral propagation, turtles and how to ID a manta ray.

For certified divers, arrangements can be made to visit the dedicated dive spots around the resort where they can observe the natural manta ray ‘spa’, known as cleaning stations.